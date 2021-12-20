The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich has revealed that the scripts for Season 3 are already written. Based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy novels, The Witcher follows the adventures of Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), a monster slayer with a dark past.

Talking to Tech Radar about the recently announced Season 3, Hissrich said that the writers’ room remained active until the first week of December, which gave them just enough time to finish the scripts for the whole season. Talking about the creative process of writing The Witcher’s Season 3, Hissrich said that she’s “really thrilled with how the season is shaping up because it’s based on my favorite book in the saga, which is The Time of Contempt.”

However, while having the scripts ready to go is already a huge step in production, Hissrich also reminds fans they should be patient and that Season 3 still has a long way to go before premiering at Netflix. As Hissrich puts it:

"The creative process is now really just starting. We have the scripts, and now we’ll bring directors on, the actors back in, and really start delving in deeper and reflecting back and making sure that it’s the perfect season."

The Time of Contempt is the second entry in Sapkawki’s five-book main story The Witcher Saga, which also includes numerous short stories and a standalone novel. While The Witcher is trying to use one main book for each of the show’s seasons, Hissrich recently underlined how they keep things flexible in the writers’ room so that the story can better fit television media. In an interview with Collider, Hissrich said:

“We approximately do a book a season, but we also make sure that the stories from that book are best in that season of our television show. So sometimes we move those chess pieces around a little bit. There’s a big story from Blood of Elves that we’re gonna do in Season 3 for instance. Or there was a short story that we couldn’t fit in Season 1, so we put it in Season 2. We try to be pretty flexible with that.”

The Witcher quickly became one of Netflix’s most successful original productions after its release in 2019. Even though the production of Season 2 came to a halt due to the pandemic, the franchise keeps growing strong on the streaming platform, with the animated feature The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf spin-off released last August. There is also a prequel series in development, The Witcher: Blood Origin, which released its first teaser in a mid-credits scene for The Witcher Season 2 earlier this week.

Season 2 of The Witcher brings Geralt back as the warrior accepts his fate as both a monster slayer and father to Ciri (Freya Allan). Geralt continues to train Ciri in combat and in her domain of magic, forging her into the warrior she’s bound to become, with the season also bringing back fan-favorite Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), picking up right where we left our band of heroes in Season 1’s finale.

Joining the show's second season are Killing Eve's Kim Bodnia as Geralt’s mentor Vesemir; Paul Bullion as Lambert; Bridgerton's Adjoa Andoh as Nenneke, a mother figure for Geralt; Outlander's Graham McTavish as Dijkstra, a spymaster who is steeped in villainy; Simon Callow and Liz Carr as Codringher and Fenn, respectively; Chris Fulton as Rience; Cassie Clare as Philippa Eilhart; and Kevin Doyle as Ba’lian.

The Witcher Season 2 is available to stream right now on Netflix.

'The Witcher's Anya Chalotra Recalls the Day She Said "I Can't Do This" and Called a Mentor for Help Chalotra also digs into some of Yennefer's biggest moments in Season 2.

