We are days away from Henry Cavill’s return as Geralt of Rivia in the upcoming third season of Netflix’s The Witcher. The upcoming season will dive deep into The Continent’s politics as well as Ciri’s (Freya Allan) powers and Geralt will be managing both while also keeping her safe. A new teaser sees Geralt's unchanged stance on neutrality that he feels will keep Ciri alive.

The new teaser gives us a good look at new locations coming to life from Andrzej Sapkowski’s world. We see Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) explaining how the events so far are connected and that Ciri is at the center of it — which in turn makes the entire Continent come for her. The clip also teases the father-daughter duo fighting together, something fans have been long waiting for. Overall this season looks action-filled and eventful that’ll change the course of Ciri, Geralt, and Yennefer’s journey.

What Is The Witcher Season 3 About?

The first part of the planned two-part season will explore the “found family” dynamic between Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri, with them living in a cottage by a lake, where Geralt and Yennefer will train Ciri. However, their domestic life will abruptly halt when Geralt goes after the fire mage Rience (Sam Woolf). Meanwhile, Yennefer will take Ciri to Aretuza, where a major battle takes place, reuniting all the main characters.

Thematically, this season will deal with Geralt’s neutral stance that we’ve seen in the past two seasons. But because everyone is after Ciri, “That changes his entire perspective on things,” Cavill previously revealed. He explained, “Geralt has seen how politics work out. A lot of it’s incredibly selfish. No matter which side anyone’s on, they’re doing the thing for them. He’s like, ‘Why would I pick a side when the same thing’s going to happen?’” But his love for Ciri and his need to protect her will push him to see things differently for once.

The series will bring back Cavill as Geralt for one final time before Liam Hemsworth takes over in Season 4. Along with Cavill, Chalotra, and Allan, the series also stars Joey Batey as Jaskier, Mecia Simson as Francesca, Kim Bodnia as Vesemir, and Bart Edwards as Emperor Emhyr among others.

The Witcher Season 3 Part One drops on June 29 and Part Two comes out on July 27. You can check out the new teaser below: