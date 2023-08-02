Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Witcher Season 3.

The final volume of The Witcher Season 3 really hones in on Ciri's (Freya Allan) story and sets up her future character development in the closing scenes of the finale. Set in a world bountiful with grotesque monsters and even more horrifying humans, Ciri has grown from a sheltered young princess, plagued with confusing relentless visions and an untouched pool of power to a woman who is able to fend off attacks and survive on her own. With Henry Cavill announcing his departure from the role as Geralt of Rivia, Ciri's storyline will become more important than ever in future seasons. The potential for her to take the leading role in Season 4 is particularly hinted at by the group of misfits she comes across in the finale. Fans of The Witcher novel series by Andrzej Sapkowski will know immediately who these "Rats" are and their lasting consequences on Ciri's character and her outlook on the world. While they play a significant narrative and symbolic role in the novels, it will be interesting to witness how Netflix adapts this into the TV show and especially in the Rat's own spin-off show.

Who Are The Rats in 'The Witcher'?

The show actually teases The Rats' arrival in Season 3, Episode 3. Ciri is waiting for Yennefer's (Anya Chalotra) return from Aretuza and incites a commotion in the marketplace by indirectly freeing a captive wyvern. After she is forced to slay it, with her knife that was tossed to her by a mysterious woman, she discreetly leaves and discovers she was pick-pocketed. Turns out the mysterious woman was the pick-pocket and, unbeknownst to Ciri, was a member of The Rats called Mistle (Christelle Elwin).

In the final episode, we are properly introduced to them as they free Ciri from the mercenaries that were holding her captive. From the TV show, the only things we can glean from the mismatched group of teenagers is that they’re good fighters, there’s a bounty out for them and they seemingly enjoy killing. They actually give off the impression of being a likable band of misfits, which is far from how they really are in Sapkowski’s novels. In the books, they are a Nilfgaardian group of outcasts with tragic backstories and a deep contempt for morals, who also loot the rich and give back to the peasants. They are one of the most controversial points in Sapkowski's novels, particularly because of the way they met Ciri in the final chapters of his second installment, Time of Contempt.

After saving her from the mercenaries, one of the members actually tries to sexually assault Ciri. Mistle promptly intervenes, most likely due to her prior experiences with sexual assault, but then proceeds to do it herself — there was no real indication that Ciri actually consented to the encounter. As such, many fans debate whether the relationship that followed was ethical or not. The introduction might leave a bad taste in your mouth, and they also recount and proceed to do unforgivable acts, relishing in their brutality as they try to survive.

Like many of the characters in The Witcher, each of The Rats have tragic backstories (and we all know tragic backstories tend to create heartless people in The Witcher universe). In the books, The Rats are led by Giselher (Ben Radcliffe), who deserted the army after receiving his first disciplinary thrashing from the drill sergeant. He then joined a gang that would pillage villages and after being shot down by an arrow in an elf village, he met Aenyeweddien, who was nicknamed Iskra (Aggy K. Adams). Iskra had been banished from her tribe of elves, condemning her to what was essentially a death sentence in the human-ridden Continent unless she found a companion.

The third member of the band was Kayleigh (Fabian McCallum), who had woken up in a plundered stronghold one day, lying next to the corpses of his adoptive parents and siblings. Reef (Juliette Alexandra) was part of the soldiers that plundered that stronghold, and after being abandoned by her fellow troops, she decided to spare Kayleigh's life in order to survive together. Mistle was born from wealth, but after her father died in battle, her family fled from "manhunters" but Mistle got separated in the crowds and was captured. Since selling "untouched" young girls was a lucrative business, the manhunters examined her to ensure she was, in fact, "untouched," only to be killed by a group of Nilfgaardian marauders who sexually assaulted all the women in the group. After being left in a ditch to die, she was aided by Asse (Connor Crawford), who witnessed the marauders' treatment of his father, mother, and sister.

The Rats Have a Huge Impact on Ciri's Character Arc

Ever since they formed after being drawn towards each other in a chance encounter at a festival, The Rats became notorious for raiding wealthy targets and often shared their loot with the peasants. Becoming a far more brutal version of Robin Hood with a cynical and contemptuous perception of life, they meet Ciri when she is most vulnerable — after her lonely harrowing journey in the Korath desert. In the books Ciri remains with the group for a while, slowly adopting their cold views and corrupt morals. This period of The Witcher saga was essentially Ciri's villain arc as she became more comfortable bending her values and morals to further the group's own agenda.

Netflix certainly hints at this sort of progression as we see Ciri make her first kill, and even "plays with him" beforehand, prolonging the mercenary's death. As she introduces herself as Falka in the closing scene of the finale, it is clear she is about to embrace the tendril of wrath that was lurking around inside of her and start a new path. For reference, Falka was the former princess of Redania who killed her family and led a rebellion in an effort to claim the throne that was supposed to be hers as the firstborn. Her scrupulous and heartless methods earned her the title of "Bloody Falka" and it is suggested that Ciri may be her descendant. As such, Ciri identifying herself as this powerful figure that wreaked havoc indicates that she may begin becoming crueler as she joins The Rats.

The Rats Will Have Their Own 'The Witcher' Spin-Off Show

With their own spin-off show in the works, aptly named The Rats, this group of misfits has clearly caught Netflix's interest. The spin-off show will follow the journey of The Rats before their first meeting with Ciri, with the official Netflix description reading: “Six teenage thieves must rely on their criminal skills as they plan the biggest heist of their careers against the most dangerous crime ring in the kingdom.” It is theorized that the big boss the crew will face against may be Dominik Bombastus Houvenaghel, who was mentioned in Episode 3 when Ciri freed a slave.

We find out that Houvenaghel is the most powerful man in that town, with Yennefer ominously warning: “Dominik Houvenaghel will send his cousin Leo Bonhart here to recuperate his losses with money or with blood.“ With The Witcher confirming that Leo Bonhart will appear in Season 4, played by Sharlto Copley, we know that Bonhart is a major player in The Rats storyline — as he was in the books — but Copley's lack of involvement in the spin-off show suggests he may appear in a cameo or not at all. But it is confirmed that Dolph Lundgren has been cast as a ruthless rogue mage, Brehen. As such, there are also theories that Brehen fails to capture The Rats under Houvenaghel's orders and as such, his orders are passed to Bonhart who hunts them down during Season 4 of The Witcher.

In the novels, The Rats are a strong point of contention, but it's this controversy that lends to the novels wider discussion of human cruelty, found family, moral ambiguity and utilitarianism. With Netflix often missing the essence of the source material throughout The Witcher, there are concerns that they may shy away from the more inhumane side of The Rats to make them more palatable. Not including Ciri's sexual assault would be a good change, but there should definitely be a distinct sense of corruption to The Rats in order to faithfully adapt the core of Sapkowski's series.