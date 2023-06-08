Netrality sounds like a great idea, but unfortunately there are consequences for the peace it brings. This is the conflict facing our heroes in the newest trailer for The Witcher Season 3, which sees Geralt (Henry Cavill), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Ciri (Freya Allan) adjusting to their new life as a family. But of course, peace never lasts on the Continent, and danger lurks around the corner, with Ciri right at the heart of it all.

The trailer is full of the kind of action fans of The Witcher have come to expect from Netflix's fantasy series, complete with swords, gore, and the kinds of monsters that would give all but the bravest nightmares. But that doesn't mean the new season is all fighting all the time, as the trailer also features plenty of sweet moments between Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri, some comedic relief from everyone's favorite bard Jaskier (Joey Batey), and even Geralt and Yennefer cleaning up nicely to attend a candlelit ball. And is that a hint of romance we see?

Geralt and co. will be headed to our screens twice over for double the fun this summer, as Season 3 will release in two parts — Volume 1, consisting of the first five episodes, releases June 29, whiile the final three episodes will release as Volume 2 on July 27. The move to split the season is one showrunner Lauren Schmidt-Hissrich discussed with Collider's Steve Weintraub last year, at the time merely saying that the team were considering it.

Image via Netflix

A Last Hurrah for Cavill's Geralt

While audiences will get to stick with Geralt of Rivia just a little while longer — with the series renewed through to Season 5 — Season 3 will be the final outing for Cavill as the legendary monster-hunter. It was announced last year that the actor would be stepping down from the role, with heartthrob Liam Hemsworth donning Geralt's iconic lacefront beginning in Season 4. Fortunately, though, we don't have to say goodbye to Cavill just yet.

The Witcher Season 3 Volume 1 will premiere on June 29, followed by Volume 2 on July 27. Check out the new trailer and official synopsis below: