If you're anything like us, you've been counting down the days until the latest installment of Netflix's small-screen adaptation of The Witcher arrives on the streamer later this week — but this time around, Season 3 won't be premiering in one single drop. Instead, the season will be divided into two parts, or "volumes," which not only extends our return to the Continent a bit longer but also prolongs our time with Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia before he takes his final bow as the White Wolf. (It was reported back in October of last year that Cavill would be replaced in the role by Liam Hemsworth for the upcoming Season 4.)

But you might also be interested to know that the upcoming Season 3 wasn't initially intended to be a split release — apparently, it just worked out that way. While participating in a junket with members of The Witcher's production team, Collider was able to get some insight into how another Netflix series actually laid the groundwork first in that regard, courtesy of executive producers Steve Gaub and Tomek Baginski. According to Gaub, Season 3 wasn't plotted around any planned break, but the creative decision was one that excited them because of what it allowed for:

"Fortunately, Stranger Things came out whilst we were in production, and they did a season split. That was very compelling to us, because you don't get to revel in a midseason cliffhanger on a streaming series that's all put out at once, and you kind of want the fans to have that experience. So, for us, it was more about deciding which episode to break on. Netflix was totally on board with it, and I think it'll be fun for our fans because it gets to spread out the experience a little bit more and give us a full Witcher summer."

Image via Netflix

'The Witcher's Producers Tease Dark Times Ahead

While the core group consisting of Geralt, Ciri (Freya Allan), Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Jaskier (Joey Batey) seem to be more in lockstep than they've ever been — apart from Geralt still wrestling with whether to forgive Yennefer for what played out in Season 2 — there are still greater threats looming in the distance, especially when it comes to the various factions on the Continent who have their own designs on Ciri. There are tensions building in the background, but the producers also wanted to make sure that there were enough moments of levity and happiness for the characters before the inevitable happens.

"It's the silence before the storm," said Baginski. "The dark times are coming, and those who know the books know where it's all going and that it won't be as great all the time in the future. So, we wanted to spend some time with those characters to show a different angle with them, a different side of them: them being together, them being a family, them exploring certain different emotions, and going through humanity and love and normal life and normal tensions because, as everything in the world, this will end."

That said, The Witcher is technically an adaptation, and that means the creative parties behind the Netflix series have their work cut out for them when it comes to deciding what to keep, what to take out, and what to expand on in ways the source material might not have. According to Baginski, the book that Season 3 is based on provided a lot for them to work with, which meant making certain decisions about when to adhere to the source and when to diverge:

"Those things are decided on a per-page basis almost because there are a lot of little decisions which have to be made during working on the story. What was slightly easier for us this season was that the book Time of Contempt, which is the second book in the saga, is very, very rich in very important events. A lot of storylines are already there, so we didn't have to develop so many additional storylines and subplots, as it was with the second season, which was a joyful thing to have and very, very good. ... There are, for example, the complex politics of the Continent, which is fascinating in the books, and very early on, we realized that not everything would be possible to translate [in] the same way. We had to make some simplifications because it's not a show about politics. It's a show about Geralt, Yennefer, Ciri, and Jaskier. Their adventures are the most important."

Season 3 of The Witcher will be split into two parts, with Volume 1 premiering on Netflix on June 29, with Volume 2 coming to the streamer on July 27.