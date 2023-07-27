Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Witcher Season 3.Season 3 of The Witcher changed the balance of power on the Continent by revealing the identity of the rogue mage who has been hunting Ciri (Freya Allan). In addition, the latest season also kicks off the war between Nilfgaard and the Northern Kingdoms. Plus, with Aretuza reduced to rubble and alliances shifting, everyone must choose a side for the upcoming battle, even Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill). However, even though that explosive Season 3 finale gives us much to think about, we can’t help wondering when Season 4 is hitting Netflix. That’s because, while Season 3 of The Witcher provides many answers, some burning questions still need to be resolved as soon as possible.

Is Emperor Emhyr Aware of Fake Ciri?

In Season 3’s finale, Nilfgaard welcomes Ciri as its true princess. However, in a shocking reveal, we learn the Ciri presented to Emperor Emhyr (Bart Edwards) is actually Teryn (Frances Pooley). Teryn was the sole survivor of the gruesome experiments conducted by Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu) in an attempt to create a double of Ciri. As such, Teryn has the same memories as Ciri and can pretend to be the princess in front of anyone who doesn’t know her in person. Vilgefortz is in Nilfgaard’s throne room when Ciri arrives, which means the rogue mage is still pretending to be an ally to the invaders. However, we can’t know for sure if the Emperor is aware of the deception.

Ciri is the Emperor’s daughter, and her presence in Nilfgaard could win Emhyr a lot of support from the Nothern Kingdoms. As such, keeping a fake Ciri by his side would be a clever political play. Even so, since the Emperor wants to be reunited with his actual daughter, whom he hasn’t seen for years, it’s not unlikely that Vilgefortz is exploiting a father’s feelings to get what he wants. Season 4 should reveal if Emhyr is being tricked or not. Because if he is, Vilgefortz will soon become an enemy of Nilfgaard.

What Is Vilgefortz's Endgame?

Speaking of Vilgefortz, we still don’t know the rogue mage’s endgame. We know he’s using Nilfgaard to get what he wants and had to destroy the Brotherhood of Sorcerers to have a clear path to Ciri. Vilgefortz is also well aware of Ciri’s powers and has even offered to train her in the mystic arts. Finally, Vilgefortz sees himself as an outsider like Geralt, whom he tries to recruit several times. Despite all that, The Witcher still didn’t reveal what Vilgefortz truly wants. We know what everyone wants to achieve by going after Ciri. Still, Vilgefortz's intentions remain a mystery. Hopefully, we’ll learn more about the rogue mage’s plan in Season 4 of The Witcher.

Where Did Vilgefortz Send Istredd?

During the battle of Aretuza, Istredd (Royce Pierreson) tries to recover the Book of Monoliths to keep the tome safe from Vilgefortz. Unfortunately, all Istredd manages to do is guide the rogue mage to the book. Vilgefortz opens a portal and pushes Istredd and the book inside, saying he’ll need both for his master plan. We know the Book of Monoliths has arcane knowledge about how to travel through time and space. But what could Vilgefortz want with Istredd? And more importantly, where did Vilgefortz send Istredd? Istredd, unfortunately, has barely appeared in Season 3, but it seems he’ll have a pivotal role to play in the upcoming Season 4.

Where Is Cahir?

After blindly following the orders of the Emperor, Cahir (Eamon Farren) apparently has a change of heart, promising his life to Ciri. Now, Cahir is on a path to redemption and is willing to sacrifice himself if that means keeping Ciri safe. The former Nilfgaardian General even holds the line against the Scoia’tael in Season 3, allowing the girl to escape Aretuza. But where is Cahir after the dust settles? Although the Season 3 finale sets the stage for almost every main character, we never see Cahir after the battle of Aretuza. That means Season 4 needs to answer where the warrior went and what he’s been doing all this time.

Did Ciri Give Away Her Powers?

After escaping Aretuza, Ciri ends up in the desert of Korath. There, the girl is forced to the limits of her willpower, trying to survive the harsh conditions of the sea of sand. While alone in the desert, Ciri had many visions about her magical powers and the damage she could do to the Continent. When realizing how her Elder Blood might cause her to kill everyone she loves, Ciri gets desperate and relinquishes her powers. But does she really? We are dealing with a fantasy world, so it wouldn’t be strange if Ciri could wish away her own abilities. However, we never get a clear answer about what happened in the desert. Season 4 of The Witcher must explain if Ciri still has her magical abilities or not.

Are Geralt’s Injuries Permanent?

During his battle against Vilgefortz, Geralt has his back broken, his leg shattered, and his pride torn into pieces. Geralt is found beaten, bloodied, and drowned by Triss (Anna Shaffer), who sends her friend to the dryads of Brokilon. Geralt spends months in Brokilon, healing from his wounds, and when he leaves the woods, he’s not yet back to his usual form. In addition, when Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) uses her magic to speed up Geralt’s healing process, she warns her lover that some wounds can’t be healed, not even with the arcane arts. So, how much will Geralt recover in the future? Could some of the wounds Vilgefortz inflicted be permanent? Season 4 of The Witcher should clear things out regarding Geralt’s health.

Will Dijkstra Remain on Philippa’s Side?

After Dijkstra (Graham McTavish) and Philippa (Cassie Clare) fail to subdue Aretuza and enforce Redania’s sovereignty in the North, King Vizimir (Ed Birch) is out for blood. The monarch orders Dijkstra to kill Philippa and use her as a scapegoat. Instead, the spymaster offers his life to his mage friend. Philippa is moved by the gesture, believing she has all the proof she needs that they’ll forever be together. However, after Philippa orders the death of Vizimir and crows Radovid (Hugh Skinner) as the new King, Dijkstra is distressed. As power-hungry as the spymaster can be, he is still faithful to Redania. So, we are eager to see how Dijkstra and Philippa’s relationship will evolve, as the spymaster might not be so willing to forgive the mage for her bloody decision.

What Does the Wild Hunt Want With Ciri?

Despite appearing in early trailers for Season 3 of The Witcher, the Wild Hunt only shows up in a single episode, and only for a moment. The interdimensional marauders want Ciri to join them and call the girl a “Destroyer of Worlds.” Still, we are not closer to understanding what the Wild Hunt actually wants in Netflix’s The Witcher. Season 3 is the second season where the villains have been teased as a significant force on the Continent, so it would be nice for Season 4 to actually include them in the plot.

