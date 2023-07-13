What better way to say goodbye than to burn it all down? While Netflix's The Witcher will be returning for Season 4 and beyond, Season 3 marks the final outing for series star Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia. If the new trailer for Season 3 Volume 2 is any indication, the actor will be saying farewell to his time on the wildly popular fantasy series in appropriately epic fashion.

As with trailers of seasons past, the newest Witcher trailer is not short on action, with Geralt, Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Ciri (Freya Allan) faced with the prospect of fighting for survival together or alone. While Yennefer and Geralt both seem determined to stay with Ciri, the trailer shows her alone in the desert — albeit holding her own, and showing just how far she's come from Season 1. As for how many of our lingering questions will be answered in the latest batch of episodes, we shall have to wait and see.

The newest season of the fantasy series remains wildly popular with audiences, topping the Netflix charts a couple of weeks after hitting the streamer. This is not without reason, with Collider's Carly Lane calling the newest season the series' best in her review, saying of Cavill "this most recent season of the series serves as the pinnacle of his time on the series and as a testament to just how much the titular witcher has grown."

Image via Netflix

A Farewell to Henry Cavill

Heading into Season 3, it seemed Cavill's departure dominated any conversation about the latest batch of episodes, with the audiences instead preoccupied with Liam Hemsworth's pending takover of the role instead taking center stage. So much so that Netflix felt the need to remind audiences that Cavill was in fact still in the show. Despite this, it seems like Netflix has made good on earlier comments from showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissirch that promised a fitting send-off for our original Geralt.

The Witcher Season 3 Volume 1 is streaming now. Volume 2 will premiere on July 27. Check out the brand-new trailer and official synopsis below: