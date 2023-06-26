We're in the final remaining days before The Witcher officially returns to Netflix for its third season, and no doubt there are eagle-eyed fans who have already dissected and analyzed every single frame of the trailers that have teased the story to expect. Although the greater plot of Season 3 is currently under wraps, there are still a lot of exciting story beats to look forward to — including the element of Geralt (Henry Cavill), Ciri (Freya Allan), and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) settling into something resembling a family unit. But lest you think that these characters will always be on the run with very few opportunities for dressing up, think again: it looks like Geralt and Yennefer will be attending a ball at Aretuza, Yennefer's old stomping grounds as a novice, and definitely making an entrance with their outfits.

But the White Wolf and our favorite sorceress wouldn't be able to look their spiffiest without the work of The Witcher's costume team, as well as those responsible for hair and makeup design. As part of a junket interview with some of the show's production team, costume designer Lucinda Wright and hair & makeup designer Deb Watson gave us insight into some of the characters' looks this season, as Yennefer adopts more of a "tiger mom" role, according to Wright, in order to protect Ciri. The two departments worked pretty closely together over the course of the season, especially when it came to crafting Yennefer's evolving aesthetic, as Watson explained:

"This season, from a makeup and hair point of view, I wanted to bring an element of softness but an element of power. I felt that in Season 3, we could move away from that really heavily made-up look because Anya [Chalotra] herself is so incredibly beautiful, and when I read Yennefer, I read a really strong internal beauty with her, and I wanted to bring that internal beauty out. There's always mention of her beautiful long, luxurious hair, and the way that Lucinda's silhouettes were cut for the season I felt benefited the loose and flowing hair. When we move into the ball sequence, the elegance of the costume design inspired me to have an elegance of hair and makeup design. So, we moved through moods in the story that we're telling."

Yennefer's Ball Dress Was Inspired by Anya Chalotra Herself

Although The Witcher's production team relies on a number of influences to draw from when crafting the look of the series, it turns out that the daring dress Yennefer wears when she and Geralt attend the ball at Aretuza was actually inspired by the actress behind the character. It's a bold silhouette, but those fans who are costuming diehards might also be interested to know that the dress sports a subtle detail in terms of Yennefer's trademark Obsidian Star necklace, as Wright revealed:

"With the ball, the dress was really inspired by Anya; there was a certain look that she really wanted. In every shot you've ever seen her [in], she always has her necklace with her stone, but I actually put it down by her heart on her bust, so it's like that's the moment of passion near her heart, for all her power there for Geralt. It's just a tiny thing, but it's the first time it's not around her neck, which I think is quite a strong thing."

Yennefer, of course, isn't the only leading lady on The Witcher who has some stunning costume changes this time around; the dress that Ciri gets to wear when the trio attends the Belleteyn spring festival early in the season also includes some color scheme elements that are specific to her character alone.

"The inspiration for that was... I call it the Ciri Blue," said Wright. "It always reminds you she's a princess from Cintra. So it was bringing that blue but still embellishing it with stones and glitter because she's a princess, and it had to be as light as a cobweb because underneath, she's got her trousers and boots, and she can just fly into action. She's half-witcher, half-princess." Based on early teases for the season where Ciri's being hunted in a hedge maze by... something, chances are the princess is going to have to tap into her witcher side when she least expects to.

Season 3 of The Witcher will be split into two parts, with Volume 1 premiering on Netflix on June 29, with Volume 2 coming to the streamer on July 27.