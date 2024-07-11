The Big Picture Filming for The Witcher Season 4 is in full swing, revealing a major transformation for Ciri with a new tattoo and haircut.

Scenes showing Ciri getting her tattoo tie into her time with The Rats and lead up to a crucial storyline with Leo Bonhart.

Fans can expect Season 4 to premiere in 2025, with production for Season 5 starting shortly after filming wraps up late 2024.

According to an update from Redanian Intelligence, filming for the fourth season of Netflix’s The Witcher is progressing at full speed, with multiple units working both in studios and on location. Recent reports have given fans a glimpse into the evolving journey of Ciri, played by Freya Allan, revealing significant changes for her character. In the upcoming season, Ciri undergoes a striking transformation, which includes getting a tattoo and a new haircut. Sources indicate that scenes depicting Ciri receiving her tattoo on her thigh have already been filmed, and this moment is expected to tie into her time with the group known as The Rats.

In Andrzej Sapkowski's books, Ciri and The Rats temporarily take over a tattoo artist’s shop. During this time, Mistle, who is romantically involved with Ciri, gets a red rose tattoo on her upper inner thigh. Ciri decides to get a matching tattoo, symbolizing their bond. This development is a crucial part of Ciri’s storyline, leading up to their encounter with the notorious bounty hunter Leo Bonhart.

The tattoo scene has been filmed for either episode 3 or 4 of the new season, though it remains unclear exactly when Leo Bonhart will make his appearance. Fans may recall Ciri's tattoo from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt video game, where she sports the ink during her time in Skellige. The game allows players to explore the significance of the tattoo in Ciri's life.

Ciri’s new haircut has also been revealed. It’s described as a simple shoulder-length cut, shorter than her previous styles, and complements the character's evolving arc. This change is expected to be showcased after Ciri's interaction with The Rats, which includes their attack on the baron’s daughter’s carriage.

Ciri’s transformation and her time with The Rats are pivotal moments in her journey. Additionally, there's speculation about whether the character Vysogota, who plays a significant role in Ciri's story in the books, will be introduced in the Netflix series. Vysogota is an old man who Ciri meets later, providing a sanctuary and becoming a confidant.

When Can We Expect to See 'The Witcher' Season 4?

Image via Netflix

Filming for The Witcher Season 4 is expected to continue until late October or early November 2024. After a brief hiatus, production is slated to commence on Season 5, and fans can expect the series to return in 2025. In addition to the series, Sapkowski's new Witcher book is set for a Winter 2024/2025 release, and The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep anime is planned for late 2024.

Stay tuned for more updates on The Witcher as filming progresses and new details emerge about the highly anticipated fourth season.