As excitement builds for the fourth season of The Witcher, Freya Allan, who plays the fierce and fabulous Princess Cirilla of Cintra, has given fans a delightful tease about what's next for her character, and it sounds like things are about to get really interesting, and a bit twisted too. In a recent interview with Elle, Allan revealed that Ciri's storyline is about to take a dramatic turn, diving into a romance that's anything but conventional and it sounds very intriguing.

Ciri's adventure in The Witcher has been a whirlwind, from being a princess of the fallen kingdom of Cintra to becoming a fugitive, her life has been full of twists and turns. Separated from her family, Ciri's fate becomes entwined with Geralt of Rivia, the brooding witcher who becomes her guardian. Through her journey, we've seen Ciri grow from a scared child into a strong, young woman with extraordinary powers, training with Geralt and the powerful sorceress Yennefer, she's learned to fight and harness her mystical abilities, setting the stage for even greater challenges.

Allan, who has won hearts with her portrayal of Ciri, opened up about the surprising shift in her character's path, saying, "She has her first experience with romance, if you can even call it that, because it’s not a good relationship," adding a hint of mystery and intrigue. The journey from a sheltered princess to a powerful sorceress has been a central theme in The Witcher, and Allan hinted that this new romantic twist will take Ciri to "a very dark part of herself that I think is going to be terrifying to look at."

A Change for Ciri and a New Geralt

Allan described the upcoming season as featuring "the biggest shift we’ve seen" in Ciri's character, which is a significant change reflecting her personal growth and the series' evolving, mature themes. "It’s so unbelievably different from anything that I’ve ever played with her," Allan remarked, promising fans a fresh and intense new chapter for Ciri, one that is sure to keep us all on the edge of our seats.

With Henry Cavill's departure, Liam Hemsworth steps into the iconic role of Geralt of Rivia, Ciri’s adoptive father, and although some fans were initially skeptical, Allan reassured everyone that Hemsworth is a fantastic addition, saying fans “just love to hate on something,” and adding, “We’ve made it clear that we’re welcoming him with open arms.” Allan's confidence suggests a smooth transition for the final two seasons of the series and a promising new dynamic between Ciri and Geralt, which should be fascinating to watch, and while Allan is excited about future opportunities, leaving the world of The Witcher will be bittersweet.

“It’ll be a massive end of a chapter of my life, but I think that it needs to be finished in order for me to fully move forward."

With Season 4 of The Witcher on the horizon, the buzz around Ciri’s dark romance and the series’ fresh direction is palpable. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on The Witcher.

