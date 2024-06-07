The Big Picture Freya Allan's Ciri shines in new set photos from The Witcher Season 4.

The photos hint at an iconic moment from the books making their way to the big screen.

Liam Hemsworth takes over as Geralt of Rivia in the new season, which is filming now.

Filming for the fourth season of Netflix’s The Witcher is well underway, and fans are buzzing with excitement over the latest reveals. We’ve already caught a glimpse of Liam Hemsworth as he steps into the role of Geralt of Rivia, taking over from Henry Cavill, and seen Anya Chalotra back as the enchanting Yennefer. Now, it’s time for Freya Allan’s Ciri to shine, along with her daring companions, The Rats. In new photos released by Redanian Intelligence, Allan is seen on set for The Witcher Season 4, and Ciri’s new look is front and center. Her outfit is more refined and ready for action, which should hopefully hint at some more chaos in the season ahead.

One intriguing photo shows a young woman in front of Ciri, dressed in noble clothes. With The Rats also in the scene, it hints at a famous moment from the books. Another set of shots from a previous day’s filming features the infamous group known as The Rats. The lineup includes Ben Radcliffe as Giselher, Christelle Elwin as Mistle, Aggy K. Adams as Iskra, Fabian McCallum as Kayleigh, Juliette Alexandra as Reef, and Connor Crawford as Asse. These characters are crucial allies and influences on Ciri’s character development.

Fans might remember the intense scene where The Rats ambush a baron’s carriage in Nilfgaard. In the books, Ciri steals a brooch from the baron’s daughter and has a violent encounter with her. The show might add its own twist, suggesting that Ciri either slaps or slashes the girl’s throat. In these photos, Ciri is still in her Season 3 outfit, indicating that this scene likely happens early in the first episode of the new season.

What Will Happen to Ciri in 'The Witcher'?

Ciri's journey in The Witcher has been a wild ride. From being a princess of the fallen kingdom of Cintra to becoming a fugitive, her life has been full of twists and turns. After being separated from her family, Ciri's fate becomes linked with Geralt of Rivia, the brooding witcher who becomes her guardian. Throughout her adventures, we've watched Ciri grow from a scared child into a strong young woman with extraordinary powers.

She has trained with Geralt and the powerful sorceress Yennefer, learning to fight and control her mystical abilities, preparing her for even greater challenges. In a recent interview with Elle, Allan shared that Ciri's storyline is about to take a surprising turn, diving into a romance that's quite unconventional and very intriguing. Allan, who has won hearts with her portrayal of Ciri, opened up about the surprising shift in her character's path, saying, "She has her first experience with romance, if you can even call it that, because it’s not a good relationship."

