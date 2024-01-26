The Big Picture The fourth season of The Witcher will feature Liam Hemsworth as Geralt, offering the opportunity for Princess Ciri to take a more central role and go through a "dark turn" in her character's arc.

Actress Freya Allan is excited to see how the TV version will translate Ciri's storyline from the books, as it is a pivotal moment for her character and takes a darker direction.

Season 4 will introduce Laurence Fishburne as Regis, a Higher Vampire and scholar who will embark on adventures with Geralt.

Netflix will return once more to bring to life the story of Geralt of Rivia as he journeys across the continent in the fourth season of its fantasy series, The Witcher. When Geralt returns, he will look a lot different from what we are accustomed to with Liam Hemsworth taking over for Henry Cavill, and taking the reins as the Butcher of Blaviken. As Hemsworth assumes this role, he will be stepping into a world shattered by war - and central to this huge conflict is the Lion Cub of Cintra - Princess Cirilla (Freya Allan). While Hemsworth might ultimately turn out to be a hit as Geralt, the recast offers the opportunity for Ciri to take a more central role moving forward and the actress who embodies this feisty princess envisions a "dark turn" in her character's arc.

Since Netflix began adapting Andrzej Sapkowski's fantasy novels, it has been clear that Ciri has always been teetering somewhat on the edges of darkness, despite her much more gracious qualities being on show. While speaking during a recent interview with Radio Times, Allan teased a "dark turn" for Ciri in the coming season while expressing excitement about taking that journey with Ciri. "I'm honestly just intrigued how they're going to translate that story from the books because it's... for Ciri's journey," Allan says. "It's a very pivotal moment in her storyline, and takes quite a dark turn. I'll be intrigued to see how they translate that to the TV version. But the prospect is exciting, to get to take her through that journey."

Before escaping the barren, scorching and desolate wasteland that is Korath, Ciri contends with the prophecy that says a descendant of Falka will destroy the world, though a sorceress from Lara Dorren's lineage - which is Ciri's line - can save it. Ciri, however, might have already taken the first step, introducing herself as Falka after she joins up with the Rats. A Robin Hood style of bandits, the Rats steal from the rich to satisfy themselves, resorting to violence when they see fit. It is clear then that Ciri's acquaintance with the group will only see her express some of her darker impulses.

The Continent Welcomes a Vampire

Season 3 is memorable as we saw Cavill bow out from a role he simply excelled in, however, the season was also noteworthy for taking key players off the table as well. While season 4 will introduce a new Geralt, the show will also feature the addition of Laurence Fishburne as Regis. A Higher Vampire and a scholar, Emiel Regis Rohellec Terzieff-Godefroy will be embarking on many adventures with the Wolf and Allan is happy with the addition. "I can't believe it, it's brilliant," the actress said of Fishburne's casting. "I'm so excited to meet him and he's had such a great career; he's such a great actor for them to have gotten on board. So yeah, I'm very excited to meet him and see what he does."

The Witcher Season 4 is currently in development, but Netflix has announced no release date. The first three seasons are streaming now on Netflix.

