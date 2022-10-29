Netflix has officially announced that a fourth season of The Witcher is on the way ahead of the release of Season 3 next year, but it won't involve Henry Cavill. After three seasons of adventuring as Geralt of Rivia, the star announced via Instagram that he'll be hanging up his medallion and passing his sword onto a new Witcher. In place of Cavill, Liam Hemsworth will embody the White Wolf in Season 4 when it releases, bringing a new take on the character to the streamer.

"My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4," Cavill said in a statement. "In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men. Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find."

Throughout his run as Geralt, Cavill proved to be the perfect casting choice for the character, bringing his love of video games including The Witcher franchise to the table. His performance has largely contributed to the success of the Netflix series which has since become one of the streamer's crown jewels. His departure comes not long after the announcement that he's returning to the DCEU as Superman for future films, a move that likely filled his schedule for the near future.

Hemsworth will bring similarly stellar credentials to the role though. He's earned one Emmy nomination for 2020's Most Dangerous Game and became a fan-favorite through The Hunger Games franchise as Gale Hawthorne. Like Cavill, he's also an outspoken fan of The Witcher, saying in an official statement:

"As a Witcher fan I’m over the moon about the opportunity to play Geralt of Rivia. Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure. Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world."

The Witcher Season 3 is set to premiere in the Summer of 2023 and adapts the second entry of Andrzej Sapkowski’s five-book series, The Witcher Saga, The Time of Contempt. Following a stunning Season 2 finale, the latest outing will see Geralt and Ciri (Freya Allan) exploring the relationship as they work out the extent of her powers. Yeneffer (Anya Chalotra) and Geralt will venture with her to the fortress Aretuza on Thanedd Island, embroiling them in a political conflict on their journey of self-discovery.

Fans will still be able to see Cavill one more time in The Witcher Season 3 before he passes the torch to Hemsworth. For now, check out the trailer for Season 2 which can be streamed in its entirety on Netflix.