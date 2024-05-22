The Big Picture Liam Hemsworth debuts as Geralt of Rivia in the first image and video from The Witcher Season 4.

Hemsworth isn't the only new name on The Witcher call sheet with Laurence Fishburne, Sharlto Copley, and more joining the cast for Season 4.

The Witcher Season 4 does not yet have a release date but is expected to arrive in Summer 2025.

The first image and a first-look video of Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher Season 4 have finally arrived. The image shows Hemsworth looking particularly suave and debuting the iconic white hair. The video shows some behind-the-scenes fighting taking place, giving fans an insight into just how much effort goes into even the smallest of action scenes during The Witcher’s filming in the UK. This comes after an image of Hemsworth on set was posted to X (formerly Twitter) 6 days ago.

The Witcher showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich spoke to EW about just how much Hemsworth has brought to both production and the role, saying:

"His look has been in development for over a year, so it’s thrilling to finally share an official sneak peek of Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia. Cast and crew alike have been struck by the passion, energy, and embodiment Liam has brought to the character from Day 1 — scruffy beard, iconic scar, and all! We’re having so much fun filming season 4 and are excited to welcome fans along on this journey with us."

‘The Witcher’ Season 4 Sees Huge Changes to the Show

Image via Netflix

It came as a massive surprise when it was first announced that Henry Cavill would be stepping down as Geralt of Rivia, especially considering the high praise he had received for his performance. The choice of replacement in Hemsworth did take many by surprise, but fans have been impressed by his comments on the role ever since, suggesting that he may be a fine casting choice after all.

It isn’t just Hemsworth’s addition that is ready to shake up The Witcher universe, with other huge name arrivals ready to don the faces of some of The Witcher’s best-loved characters. This includes the likes of Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix) who will be playing Barber-surgeon Regis, Sharlto Copley (Monkey Man) as the bounty hunter Leo Bonhart, James Purefoy (Solomon Kane) as the intelligent spy and court-adviser Skellen, and Danny Woodburn (Watchmen) as Zoltan. Production on The Witcher’s fourth season began just recently in April, with it being revealed that the show will end after its fifth season.

Despite there not currently being a release date, expectations remain that The Witcher Season 4 will arrive on our screens in the summer of 2025. Currently, you can stream all three seasons of The Witcher so far on Netflix. With more promotional content likely to arrive any time, make sure to stay tuned to Collider. Watch the new sneak peek below.

