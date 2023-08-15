Officially debuting on December 20, 2019, The Witcher quickly became one of Netflix's most exciting and successful shows. In an age of binge-watching shows on streaming platforms, The Witcher soon earned the title of the ideal binge-watch show on Netflix, amassing an almighty fan base on top of the franchise's already huge following. Now almost four years and three Seasons on, The Witcher is still one of the most popular and talked about shows on Netflix and, consequently, in the world.

However, in more recent times, it's highly talked about nature is often due to happenings off-screen rather than on it, with some of the behind-the-scenes drama seemingly overshadowing the show itself. With that in mind, some of the show's fan base and indeed those who create it would love to get the franchise's reputation back on track following a turbulent year, and, with Season 4 of the show on its way sometime soon, hopefully, that can be the case. With all that being said, and with much of the behind-the-scenes drama coming to on-screen fruition in the upcoming fourth outing, here is everything we know about The Witcher Season 4 so far.

When Is The Witcher Season 4 Coming Out?

Unfortunately, we do not yet have an official release date for Season 4. This is unsurprising given its current production status, but that hasn't stopped many in the fan base from trying to second-guess a release date. Given all the information we have at our disposal, there is a chance we may see the show's fourth season debut in 2024, but there is also a chance we might have to wait until 2025. Either way, make sure to stay tuned to Collider for any and all updates regarding The Witcher's upcoming fourth Season.

Where Can You Watch The Witcher Season 4?

It will certainly not come as a shock to fans of the show that Season 4, just like the previous three Seasons, will be exclusively available on Netflix. For those who do not have a subscription to the streaming platform and who want to catch up on their Witcher lore in time for the fourth Season, a subscription with ads costs $6.99 per month, an ad-free subscription that supports one device costs $9.99 per month, and an ad-free version supporting two devices costing $15.49 per month.

Is There A Trailer For The Witcher Season 4?

Because of the current production status of The Witcher Season 4, there is not yet a trailer. We likely won't see any footage from the upcoming season until late 2024.

Who Is Starring In The Witcher Season 4?

Given that we are far from Season 4 of The Witcher, much of the cast list is up for speculation. However, because of events that transpired at the end of Season 3, it is fair to assume that certain faces will return on our screens for Season 4. Much of Season 3's cast is likely to return, including the likes of Anya Chalotra (Wanderlust) as Yennefer of Vengerberg, Freya Allan (Gunpowder Milkshake) as Ciri, Joey Batey (Strike) as Jaskier, and Bart Edwards (Peep Show) as Emhyr van Emreis. There are also likely to be some new additions to the cast, with the show's enormous fan base lending itself to the possibility of some of the world's biggest actors applying their talented trade to the show.

However, the question surrounding Season 4's cast is the exact question that has seemingly drawn the most off-screen heat on the show, with it being announced that the talented Henry Cavill (Zack Snyder's Justice League), a mainstay of the show since its first moments and a man with a wonderful catalog of episodes behind him, would be stepping down from his role as Geralt of Rivia. This news, which came at a similar time to the announcement that Cavill would not be reprising his role as Superman either, definitely shook the fandom and caused a bitter taste in viewer's mouths that only dampened the atmosphere surrounding Season 3, and contributed to its low critical ratings and public reaction. It was also announced that Cavill's character would not be written out of the show but would be replaced by Liam Hemsworth (The Hunger Games). Hemsworth is a worthy replacement as an actor with enormous talent and experience in large franchises. However, the in-world narrative surrounding Geralt's sudden face-change between Seasons 3 and 4 has caused the most controversy.

What Will Season 4 Of The Witcher Be About?

Image via Netflix

Given the enormous lore surrounding this franchise, from books to video games, the dedicated fans who give so much of their time to this story are rightfully protective over the show's faith in its source material. With many fans finding specific faults with the narrative of Season 3, often their criticism was aimed at the show's choice to deviate from the books, with many suggesting that the narrative direction in the show is much weaker and often more straightforward than what takes place in the original pages. With the scripts for Season 4 already written, fans will be desperate to see a more faithful representation of the original narrative. However, after news was released that the change of face from Cavill to Hemsworth would be written into the show, fans got their first taste of what would come in Season 4, sparking much more controversy. Here's what producer Tomek Baginski had to say about their approach to the recasting:

Not going deeply into those ideas because this will be a huge spoiler, [but] it's also very, very close to the meta ideas which are deeply embedded in the books, especially in book five. It's very lore accurate. It's very close to what was set out in the books and I think this change will be quite flawless.

Alas, this is not the only plot thread that will be in Season 4, and given the ending of Season 3, it is likely we will get answers to some of those burning questions and perhaps delve deeper into inter-character relationships, such as Geralt’s romance with Yennefer. Despite some fan disappointment, there is plenty to be excited about, so stay tuned to Collider as more concrete information regarding Season 4's plot is revealed.

Who Is Behind The Witcher?

Although we do not have full confirmation about who exactly is involved in Season 4 in particular, the show has stayed true to many of its crew, so it is fair to assume that trend will continue into Season 4. The most recent directors of The Witcher included the likes of Stephen Surjik (The Umbrella Academy) and Bola Ogun (Battleship), with much of the writing credit going to the series creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich (Daredevil) and executive story editor Matthew D'Ambrosio (The Vampire Diaries). Executive producer credits on The Witcher go to the likes of Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, Sean Daniel (The Mummy), Jason F. Brown (Ben-Hur), Tomasz Baginski (Fallen Art), and Steve Gaub (Unbroken).

Is Season 4 The End Of The Witcher?

Luckily for fans of the show, there is so much lore within the source material for the writers to play with that it felt inevitable when, back in May 2023, the show was officially renewed for Season 5. With Season 4 still some time away, and with Season 5 now confirmed, fans can rest assured that their favorite show will still be sticking around for quite a while.