The Big Picture We finally have images of Liam Hemsworth as Geralt in The Witcher.

New co-star Freya Allan urges fans to give Hemsworth a chance, emphasizing his efforts to bring heart to the role.

Season 4 aims for a flawless transition, remaining faithful to the source material while introducing new stars.

The anticipation for the fourth season of Netflix's hit series The Witcher is reaching new heights as the first set images of Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia have been unveiled. In a behind-the-scenes photo, Hemsworth is seen leaning casually against some rocks, the kind of pose that suggests "Backlash? What backlash?" The sneak peek offers fans a glimpse of the new Geralt, hinting at a smooth transition despite the significant casting change from Henry Cavill. We already knew Hemsworth was at work following the release of a table read video last month by Netflix.

Last year, The Witcher producers Steve Gaub and Tomek Baginski expressed confidence that the transition from Cavill to Hemsworth will be "flawless" by adhering closely to the lore of the books. The plan for Season 4 is to remain faithful to the source material after Season 3 failed to achieve the same level of acclaim from fans. Departures from Andrzej Sapkowski's eight-book series were rumored to be a factor in Cavill's decision to leave the role and even raised concerns from the author himself. There are still many unanswered questions about the futures of Geralt, Yennefer (Anya Chalotra), and Ciri (Freya Allan), especially after a season that left them separated and facing a war-torn continent filled with threats.

Liam Hemsworth's Co-Star Freya Allan Wants Fans to Give Him a Chance

As The Witcher approaches its return to Netflix for Season 4, all eyes are on Hemsworth. Best known for his role in the Hunger Games films, Hemsworth was chosen in October 2022 to replace Cavill as Geralt of Rivia in the popular fantasy series. This decision, however, did not come without some controversy. Cavill had spent three seasons winning over fans with his portrayal of the White Wolf, leaving Hemsworth with the challenging task of gaining viewer approval and ensuring a smooth transition. Freya Allan, his new co-star, is among those urging fans to give Hemsworth's Geralt a chance when he takes the screen next year, as she told Collider's Perri Nemiroff.

"I don’t want to speak for him, but from what I’ve understood, I feel like he’s really wanting to try and bring the heart. He’s been training. I feel sorry for him, honestly, because, number one, that fan base can be very attack-y, and it’s not an ideal situation to be in taking up someone else’s role. But I’m really excited to see what he does. And he’s such a lovely guy. I just hope that people give him the time of day, you know?"

Season 4 will also welcome plenty of new stars, including Laurence Fishburne as the fan-favorite character Regis, alongside Sharlto Copley, James Purefoy, and Danny Woodburn. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

The Witcher Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. Release Date December 20, 2019 Creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich Cast Henry Cavill , Freya Allan , Anya Chalotra , Mimi Ndiweni , Eamon Farren Main Genre Drama

Watch on Netflix