Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Witcher Season 3.

The Big Picture The future of The Witcher is uncertain with the departure of Henry Cavill, but Season 4 looks promising due to a stronger focus on the show's politics.

The show previously struggled with balancing political plotlines alongside the emotional core of Geralt's found family.

Season 3 successfully ties together various subplots and characters, making the political conflicts more intertwined with the heroes' journeys in Season 4.

With The Witcher losing its lead star after Season 3, the future of Netflix's beloved fantasy show has never been more uncertain. We have plenty of reason to believe Liam Hemsworth will do an excellent job as Geralt of Rivia. Still, since Henry Cavill turned the character into a pop culture icon beyond Andrzej Sapkowski’s books and CD Projekt Red’s games, only time will tell if fans accept the recast. However, when it comes to the story, Season 4 of The Witcher already looks like the best chapter of Geralt's journey. That's because Season 3 sets the stage for people to finally be excited about the Continent's politics, which was the worst aspect of the show.

'The Witcher's Politics Are the Worst Part of the Show

At first glance, The Witcher has a pretty straightforward concept. The show follows a mercenary monster hunter who travels through the Continent killing dangerous creatures in exchange for money. During these adventures, Geralt crosses paths with mages, warriors, and monarchs, using the help he can get to remain relevant in a land that also sees him as a monster that’ll need slaying someday. The Witcher is an intriguing fantasy setting because its lead character is a man torn between two worlds, working for the same people who hate his existence. Furthermore, since the witchers’ code prevents the clan of monster hunters from taking a side in any political conflict, we witness Geralt wander the Continent as years pass, realizing that not much changes as kingdoms rise and fall.

There’s something powerful in the idea of a warrior with an extended lifespan who’s forced to witness the political turmoil of the Continent without interfering, only to realize things don’t change anyway. The witchers’ code reinforces Geralt’s isolation, making it more meaningful when the White Wolf starts to assemble his found family.

There’s no intrinsic issue to approach a fantasy setting’s politics through the prism of apathy. However, at the same time that Geralt and his allies try to lead their lives indifferent to the wars that are always raving in the Continent, the show spends a good chunk of its runtime explaining the complicated politics of the Continent. In a show with a cast of dozens of key characters, the audience is asked to care about which kingdom gets overthrown or the political strategy of people who barely share a few minutes of screen time with the heroes. Meanwhile, the emotional core of The Witcher lies with Geralt’s found family, who try to stir away from political disputes whenever they can.

There’s a narrative dissonance at the center of The Witcher, a show that wants people to be invested in the Continent’s politics while repeating how the disputes of monarchs are meaningless. It’s no wonder the political layer of The Witcher is often seen as the worst part of the show. Fortunately, Season 3 might have fixed this issue for good.

Season 4 of ‘The Witcher’ Can Make Us Care About the Politics

As with the previous season, Season 3 of The Witcher dealt with Geralt trying to keep Ciri (Freya Allan) safe from all the different factions willing to use her power to take control of the Continent. Season 3 also explained how Nilfgaard is trying to conquer the Northern Kingdoms and how Redania works to lead the Continent against the invaders. Still, Season 3 is the best chapter on Geralt’s journey because it manages to tie all the subplots that developed separately in previous seasons.

The first Volume of The Witcher’s Season 3 takes all the main characters to Aretuza, where we finally learn the identity of the rogue wizard hunting Ciri. Once Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu) is unmasked, all the different factions in The Witcher converge to a single point, resulting in heavy casualties for every side. Killing off some characters allows The Witcher to streamline its political plot, as fans’ focus will be less split in Season 4. More important, though, is the fact that the future of the heroes has never been more intertwined with the Continent's fate.

In Season 3, Jaskier (Joey Batey) falls in love with Redania’s Prince Radovid (Hugh Skinner). Radovid is ready to leave his noble life behind and follow Jaskier on his adventures. Unfortunately, Philippa's (Cassie Clare) and Dijkstra's (Graham McTavish) machinations lead to the assassination of King Vizimir (Ed Birch) and the crowing of Radovid in his place. That means Season 4 will have to address Radovid and Jaskier's romance, who just got entangled with Redania’s politics.

Season 4 Will Move Yennefer and Geralt in Different Directions

Similarly, Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) is bound to clash against Nilfgaard while hunting down Vilgefortz. Season 3 ends with Yennefer becoming the leader of what’s left of the Brotherhood of Sorcerers and vowing to take down the rogue mage. So, since Vilgefortz is hiding in Nilfgaard’s court, Season 4 will have Yennefer directly involved in the war against the invaders. At the end of Season 3, Geralt also abandons neutrality after learning that Ciri is being held captive in Nilfgaard. While Geralt has the wrong info and Nilfgaard’s Ciri is actually an imposter manufactured by Vilgefortz, the White Wolf still has gone against the code and promised to slay Emperor Emhyr (Bart Edwards).

By leaving the disputes between kingdoms mostly uncoupled from its heroes’ journey, The Witcher failed to give fans a reason to follow the intricacies of what happens in Nilfgaard and Redania. Nevertheless, now that Ciri’s protectors are fully involved in the battle for the Continent, The Witcher has the tools it needs to unify the political layer of the show and the character growth of its main cast. It is still too early to know if Season 4 of The Witcher will embrace this idea. Still, Season 3 levels the playing field by shifting the focus back to Geralt’s found family. So, while the series must still explore the conflict between Nilfgaard and the North, now we have a reason to remain invested in what happens in distant kingdoms.

The Witcher Season 3 is currently available on Netflix.