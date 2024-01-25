The Big Picture Henry Cavill will not be returning as Geralt in The Witcher Season 4, but more action, monsters, and characters from the books are guaranteed.

Laurence Fishburne will be joining The Witcher universe and will play the beloved character Regis, an enigmatic and charismatic figure.

Regis becomes fast friends with Geralt and his companions, and eventually sacrifices himself to save them in The Lady of the Lake. However, he is resurrected in The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt video game expansion.

The story of Geralt of Rivia is continuing yet again for The Witcher Season 4, but the hit Netflix fantasy series is going through several significant changes. The biggest one of all is undoubtedly the news that star Henry Cavill will not be returning to reprise the fan-favorite lead of Geralt. Despite this, The Witcher Season 4 and the already confirmed Season 5 are guaranteed to feature more action, more monsters, and more characters from Andrzej Sapkowski's acclaimed original novels.

One new character is set to be played by another beloved actor, Laurence Fishburne, of The Matrix and John Wick franchises. The announcement that Fishburne would be joining The Witcher universe also came with news that a beloved fan-favorite from the novels would join the live-action adaptation. The character in question is Emiel Regis Rohellec Terzieff-Godefroy, an enigmatic and charismatic figure who has had more than a few adventures with Geralt of Rivia.

Before we continue, a brief spoiler warning: The following explanation of Regis' story in The Witcher books and games may indirectly spoil certain events in Season 4 and beyond. If you'd rather experience Regis' introduction completely blind ahead of the upcoming season, you may want to bookmark this page and return later.

Who Is Regis in 'The Witcher' Novels?

Emiel Regis Rohellec Terzieff-Godefroy (who we'll refer to from now on as Regis, for brevity's sake) first appeared in Baptism of Fire, the fifth novel in the main book series. He would also go on to appear in The Tower of the Swallow and The Lady of the Lake. At first glance, Regis seems as if he would be a sworn enemy of Geralt and the rest of the Witchers, as he is what is commonly known as a Higher Vampire. The Witcher universe is packed to the brim with the infamous bloodsuckers, but the Higher Vampires are among the rarest. As such, they are far more powerful and dangerous than your average vampire. This includes being able to turn invisible, transform into a bat-like monster, and most surprisingly of all, are not required to consume or drink human blood (though it does make them more powerful).

That said, "dangerous" isn't exactly a word that describes Regis to a tee. Rather than being prone to hunting lonely villagers or feasting upon runaway cattle, Regis is a brilliant scholar who often keeps to himself. By the time Geralt and his companions meet Regis, he appears as if he's an average human on a quest to acquire knowledge worldwide. That isn't how he always was, as Regis was formerly known to be quite the party animal. Drinking blood for a Higher Vampire is akin to drinking alcohol for a human. Prior to meeting Geralt, Regis once drank so much blood that he ended up injured and had to rest for fifty years to recover.

Geralt and Regis' paths cross during the events of Baptism of Fire, where the Witcher and his Dwarven companion Zoltan are seeking shelter from Nilfgaardian forces. Regis obliges, and he quickly becomes fast friends with the two travelers, even agreeing to join them on their adventures. Unbeknownst to Geralt and the rest of his party, Regis is concealing his true identity as a vampire, as revealing such information to a famous monster hunter did not seem wise at the time. Regis eventually uses his Higher Vampire abilities to rescue Geralt and his friends after they are captured. Now knowing Regis' true form, Geralt thanks him for his assistance but suggests they go their separate ways. This doesn't last too long as Regis continues to prove himself as a valuable member of the party despite his heritage.

For a vampire, Regis is a surprisingly empathetic and lovable force in the often bitter and unforgiving world of The Witcher. Alas, he ultimately faces a grim fate in The Lady of the Lake. During that novel's events, Geralt and his complicated love interest, Yennefer, face a deadly mage named Vilgefortz of Roggeveen. Regis attempts to help the two heroes by attacking Vilgefortz, but the mage is prepared for a fight with a Higher Vampire. After four centuries of life (or afterlife we suppose), Regis meets his end at the hands of Vilgefortz.

Regis Is Resurrected in 'The Witcher' Video Games

While The Witcher show is based on the books and the books alone, it's impossible to deny that the award-winning video game adaptations from CD Projekt Red weren't a massive influence on the show's creation. The games are fairly unique adaptations in the sense that they aren't directly adapting the events of the original books. Instead, they take place after the events of The Lady of the Lake, following an amnesia-stricken Geralt as he tries to remember and understand his past. Again, the games are not considered canon in regard to the books or show, but they do end up serving as a surprising and welcome return for Regis.

Though Regis (voiced by Mark Noble in the game) does die in The Lady of the Lake, the character makes a miraculous return in The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt — more specifically in the vampire-themed Blood & Wine expansion for the game. The game explains that Regis was revived by a fellow Higher Vampire by the name of Dettlaff van der Eretein (Andrew Greenough), who used his skills of magic and science to bring him back to total health. Regis sees this as a chance to start over, using his talents and knowledge to become a surgeon and help others. One day, he inevitably reunites with his old friend Geralt (Doug Cockle), and they embark on a new adventure again.

