Netflix has announced its hit fantasy drama The Witcher has officially been renewed for a fourth installment. The show, which is based on a novel series of the same title by writer Andrzej Sapkowski, tells the story of monster hunter Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) as he grapples to find his place in a world where humans are harrowingly more monstrous than beasts.

Currently, the streaming giant has released two seasons of the mystical series. The third season wrapped in September, with an expected release of sometime in Summer 2023. Audiences are expected to see season 3 pick up after the astonishing events of the season 2 finale - which saw White Flame unmasked as Ciri's father Duny (Bart Edwards). Ciri will also learn more about the depth of her powers as she undergoes magical training under the watchful eyes of Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Geralt in the fortress of Aretuza. The latest fantasy foray is slated to pull inspiration from the fourth book in the Witcher novel series, Time of Contempt. Details of what is to come in the fourth season are unsurprisingly yet to be revealed.

News of the fourth season came alongside a shocking announcement - Cavill revealed he will be "laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4" and handing the reigns of the White Wolf on to Liam Hemsworth. In a statement of his own, Hemsworth told how he has been a fan of Cavill's "for years," adding: "I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world. ”

Hemsworth picking up Geralt's blades is just the tip of the iceberg in the constantly-evolving Witcherverse. The series is also set to welcome a prequel titled The Witcher: Blood Origin, which will unpack the finer details which could not be explored in the show's initial season. This is expected to include some focus on monoliths - gateways to other dimensions - which are becoming more important as the series spans on. This is a welcomed insight after audiences witnessed Ciri (Freya Allen) use her supernatural powers (and scream) to destroy them in season two.

The Witcher season 3 will drop in the Summer of 2023, season 4 does not yet have a release date. The Witcher: Blood Origin lands on the streaming platform on December 25. In the meantime, you can watch the first two seasons on Netflix now.