Filming for The Witcher Season 4 began in April 2024 and is now approaching completion, with just a few weeks remaining. Once wrapped, production will transition directly into the fifth and final season. Over the last few weeks, The Witcher‘s cast and crew were in North Wales filming in several locations around Llanberis, in the tranquil location of Padarn Lake. Luckily, Redanian Intelligence managed to get some photos of the cast.

One of the scenes captured on camera by locals in North Wales was Liam Hemsworth’s Geralt with his merry band of well travelled companions on a barge at Padarn Lake. But in the show, that lake isn’t a lake, it’s actually a river. In the books, Geralt and friends decide to steal themselves a boat and sail alongside a river until they sail into an armed conflict between Northern forces and Nilfgaard. Geralt and Cahir join the fight, helping the North in what was later titled the Battle of the Bridge.

The scene was shot for the final two episodes of Season 4, and most of Geralt’s companions were seen there. Laurence Fishburne‘s Regis, Meng’er Zhang‘s Milva, and Eamon Farren‘s Cahir. Joey Batey’s Jaskier wasn’t spotted by the photographers, however. On top of that, we got our first look at Danny Woodburn as Zoltan Chivay, a fan favourite from the novels.

How Long is Left to Shoot 'The Witcher'?

As of early October 2024, The Witcher Season 4 only has around three weeks of shooting left, according to Hemsworth. He recently appeared on Live With Kelly and Mark and spoke about the schedule and the timeline of the series:

“I’ve got about three more weeks after this week of shooting. So we’ve been shooting now about eight months. Three more weeks and then we break for about four months and then come back next year and do another eight months.“

Netflix hasn't provided any release windows for The Witcher Season 4, but based on when filming wraps, it’s possible we could see a release in the Summer or Fall, since Season 3 wrapped up in September 2022 and then Vol. 1 arrived in June of the following year, with Vol. 2 coming just a month later. If Season 4 follows a similar pattern, we should probably expect it to drop around July or August, or possibly even September, which would mean that a Q3 2025 release is most likely.

