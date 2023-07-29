Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for The Witcher Season 3.

Season 3 of The Witcher wasn't afraid of killing off many key characters to level the playing field. In addition, the latest season of Netflix's hit fantasy show finally pays off the promise the Continent will be shattered by war. Lastly, all our favorite characters are forced to pick sides and reflect on the people they want to be in the future. It was a good season, most likely the best so far, so we can't wait for Season 4 to come to Netflix. But what will Season 4 of The Witcher look like? Fortunately, Season 3 has set up many exciting storylines.

‘The Witcher’ Season 3 Kicks Off War on the Continent

Until Season 3 of The Witcher, Nilfgaard was a looming threat to the Northern Kingdoms, but the war for the Continent hadn't started yet. Sure, the invaders conquered Cintra in the South. Still, some kingdoms believed Emperor Emhyr (Bart Edwards) would be satiated and leave the North alone. In fact, the only kingdom that was actively preparing to fight Nilfgaard was Redania, thanks to Philippa (Cassie Clare) and Dijkstra (Graham McTavish). In Season 3, Nilfgaard makes a move on Aretuza, imploding the Brotherhood of Sorcerers and leaving the North without its arcane protectors. After that, Nilfgaard begins to ravage villages while pushing forward into the North. The war for the Continent has officially started, and everyone is involved.

On Nilfgaard's side, the Emperor's power will be tested once Emhyr realizes traitors surround him. Cahir (Eamon Farren) has offered his life to Ciri (Freya Allan), swearing to serve her until his bitter end. Francesca (Mecia Simson) just found out the Emperor killed her newborn child and promised to lead the Elves against Nilfgaard. Fringilla (Mimi Ndiweni) just returned to Emhyr's services, but she's ready to betray the Emperor at the first opportunity if that means finding a home away from the Continent. Finally, Emhyr's esteemed rogue mage, Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu), is playing the long game and brings a fake Ciri to Nilfgaard to buy the Emperor's trust. Despite all that, Emhyr is a formidable strategist, and no army can match his.

In the North, many kingdoms are about to kneel before Emhyr, inspired by the supposed support of Ciri to Nilfgaard. So, until the fake Ciri is exposed, Redania risks standing alone in the invaders' path. In addition, the mightiest Northern Kingdom faces some internal turmoil of its own after Phillipa orders the assassination of King Vizimir (Ed Birch) and crows Radovid (Hugh Skinner) in his place. Radovid never wanted to be a monarch. So, he might become a puppet for Phillipa and Dijkstra. Hopefully, they won't put their personal agenda ahead of the Continent's safety.

The Hunt for Vilgefortz Begins in 'The Witcher' Season 3

Season 3 also reveals Vilgefortz is the villain behind the people hunting Ciri since Season 2. Furthermore, it's thanks to Vilgefortz's help that the Emperor manages to destroy Aretuza. We still don't know Vilgefortz's endgame, but the rogue mage needs Ciri to access the Monoliths and change the Continent forever. Whatever his true intentions are, there's no questioning that Vilgefortz is one of the biggest threats to the Continent, which means the rogue wizard must go down.

While Vilgefortz is on Geralt's (Henry Cavill) revenge list, the White Wolf's primary concern is rescuing Ciri. That's why Season 3 of The Witcher establishes Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) as the woman who'll bring Vilgefortz to justice. After Tissaia's (MyAnna Buring) tragic demise, Yennefer takes over as the leader of Aretuza, summoning the few surviving mages to join her hunting party. Vilgefortz rose to power under the mages' nose, so it's only fitting that what's left of the Brotherhood works together to free the Continent from the villain's schemings.

Geralt Will Be on the Warpath in ‘The Witcher’ Season 4

Until Season 3 of The Witcher, Geralt tried to remain neutral in the face of political disputes in the Continent. As a witcher, Geralt was taught that his job was to slay beasts for coin and that he should avoid taking sides in the more significant conflicts between kingdoms and factions. However, by the end of Season 3, Geralt decides to pick a side and go after Nilfgaard.

The White Wolf is severely hurt after fighting Vilgefortz during the coup of Aretuza, which was conducted by the rogue mage and Nilfgaard. Furthermore, as far as Geralt knows, Nilfgaard has the real Ciri, meaning the Emperor took away his daughter. It's no wonder Geralt is angrier than ever and ready to unleash his wrath upon his enemies. Season 4 will follow a new Geralt, one who's free of the witcher's code and prepared to unleash hell upon his enemies. It's interesting to think about the fact that a different actor will play this new Geralt, as Cavill has said farewell to the series and Liam Hemsworth is set to take his place as the White Wolf.

‘The Witcher’ Season 3 Sets Up a Spinoff Series

Since each season of The Witcher takes so long to be produced, Netflix has been spending some money on spinoffs that can keep fans busy in-between seasons. That was the case of Nightmare of the Wolf and Blood Origin, with the next spinoff focused on The Rats. The Rats were introduced in Season 3 as the gang of criminals that helps free Ciri after she's found by mercenaries in the Korath desert. The Rats also push Ciri to kill her first person by taking revenge on her captor. That's a pivotal moment in Ciri's character arc.

In the Korath desert, Ciri had visions that forced her to confront the grim nature of her powers. Ciri's Elder Blood was created as a weapon, and should she embrace her destructive nature, Ciri could lay waste to the entire Continent. By murdering someone, Ciri seems to have accepted she's destined to unleash her wrath, which is why she takes the name of Falka when joining the Rats. So, while Geralt crosses the Continent to rescue the girl that he thinks is his daughter, the real Ciri will walk her own self-destructive road.

We still don't know much about the Rats spinoff. However, if the new series is set in the present time, we'll soon see more of Ciri. If, instead, it takes place in the past, we'll at least learn more about the gang and find out how disruptive they could have the potential to be.

