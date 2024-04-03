The Big Picture Sharlto Copley, James Purefoy, and Danny Woodburn join The Witcher's fourth season, bringing new characters to Geralt's journey.

Copley is bounty hunter Leo Bonhart, Purefoy will play advisor Skellen, and Woodburn has joined as the beloved dwarf Zoltan.

The new season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri navigating a war-torn Continent separately, facing challenges to reunite.

The fourth season of The Witcher is set to bring plenty of changes to the successful Netflix video game adaptation, and some of them are related to the supporting cast of the series. Sharlto Copley, James Purefoy, and Danny Woodburn are set to join the new episodes of Geralt of Rivia's (Liam Hemsworth) journey across the mysterious lands of The Continent. The new season of The Witcher is set to begin filming this spring, and while a release date hasn't been announced by Netflix yet, the fact that cameras are set to begin rolling soon means that viewers are closer than ever to Geralt's new adventures.

Copley is set to portray Leo Bonhart in the new season of The Witcher, with the character being described as an infamous bounty hunter. Audiences know the name from the novels written by Andrzej Sapkowski, with the mercenary finally making his television debut in the adaptation. Copley previously starred as Chez in the second season of Russian Doll, and he's currently scheduled to have a wonderful year with roles in both Monkey Man and Boy Kills World, some of the most anticipated action releases of the season.

The new season of The Witcher will also introduce Skellen, a relevant figure from the novels who also functions as a court advisor to Emhyr (Bart Edwards). Time will tell if the character will play the same role as he did in the books, or if the streaming platform will introduce him with a twist. Purefoy will be responsible for stepping into Skellen's shoes, after the actor was recently seen as Stanley in No Man's Land. Purefoy also starred in Fisherman's Friends and its sequel, Fisherman's Friends: One and All.

Zoltan Is Coming to 'The Witcher'

Close

The final character involved in today's announcement regarding the future of The Witcher is Zoltan, the beloved dwarf from both the novels and the popular video game series. Woodburn will be taking on the role, after providing additional voices for the Willow television series and performing the motion capture necessary for Shredder in the live-action Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. These three characters will be introduced with the new version of Geralt played by Liam Hemsworth, who's taking over the lead role after Henry Cavill had to leave the series.

The logline for the fourth season of The Witcher states:

"After the shocking, Continent-altering events that close out season three, the new season follows Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri who are faced with traversing the war-ravaged Continent and its many demons apart from each other. If they can embrace and lead the groups of misfits they find themselves in, they have a chance of surviving the baptism of fire — and finding one another again."

Netflix hasn't announced a release date for the fourth season of The Witcher. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.

The Witcher Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. Release Date December 20, 2019 Creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich Cast Henry Cavill , Freya Allan , Anya Chalotra , Mimi Ndiweni , Eamon Farren Main Genre Drama Seasons 4

Watch on Netflix