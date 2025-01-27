Change, they say, is constant. However, that wasn't something anyone thought possible for Eamon Farren's Cahir after his arrival in the first season of the Netflix hit series, The Witcher. After a multi-season run of brutality, Cahir, a commander in the Nilfgaardian Army who was initially tasked with tracking Ciri (Freya Allan), began a journey of personal redemption. As we continually look forward to the return of the show's fourth season, Farren has discussed his character's arc going forward, and how Cahir might interact in a more expansive role while working alongside new Geralt actor Liam Hemsworth.

Hemsworth has replaced Henry Cavill, who embodied the iconic character of the Butcher of Blaviken for the first three seasons of the show. Having already filmed his portion of the new season, Farren, in an interview with Screen Rant, details what working with Hemsworth feels like and teases what awaits Cahir after an ambiguous ending in Season 3. Speaking while promoting his upcoming feature, Jimpa, Farren's comments read:

"Yeah, The Witcher has been a ride. Cahir's back for season 4, and we've shot that. Of course, Liam turns up, and it's great to have another Australian on board. We're slowly taking over The Witcher set, and I really like that. It's been a bunch of fun. I love playing Cahir because he allows me to be super physical and aggressive and express myself in ways that are completely opposite to something like Richard in [Sundance selection] Jimpa. That's the joy of this job; being able to plumb the depths of yourself and give permission to play. The Witcher set is every little boy's dream. When I used to play fight and do flips in the backyard, this was what I dreamed of doing, so I really enjoyed it."

When we first saw the Nilfgaardian Army commander, he looked terrifying. Decked in all black, Cahir and his troops raided Cintra as they pursued its Lion Cub. However, by the time he ultimately came face-to-face with her, Cahir was a different man. So changed, he was willing to lay down his life, fending off a Scoia’tael attack to offer Geralt and Ciri a chance to escape. With the confirmation that Cahir lives, it will be interesting to see the circumstances under which he is reunited with Geralt and his friends, and just how easily the Witcher will bring him into confidence.

'The Witcher' Season 4 Will Introduce a Very Different Ciri

Image via Netflix

It is most likely that the reunion between Geralt and Cahir will revolve around Ciri, and both their desires to see her safe. However, by the time Season 4 of The Witcher comes along, the Lion Cub of Cintra will have changed greatly. We've seen Ciri embark on a journey from a sheltered princess to a powerful sorceress right before our eyes. Speaking about her character previously, Allan confirmed that Ciri will be involved in a dark romance which will mark "the biggest shift we’ve seen" in Ciri's character so far. Exactly how that will affect Geralt's and, to some degree, Cahir's desire to protect her, remains to be seen.

