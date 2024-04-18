This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The round (or rather rectangular) table is set and everyone’s finding their seat as Season 4 of The Witcher is officially back in production. Sharing a short featurette, Netflix made the announcement today that the gang was getting back together to dig into a table read for the action and adventure that lies ahead. The sneak peek reveals a great hall filled with gorgeous decorations and long, wooden tables with name cards for the show’s leading cast. As the talent gathers, they each take their place and exchange laughs, hugs, and more, clearly eager to get back to work on the hit fantasy series. This season is already shaping up to be a winner as gasps can be heard as the cast reads their parts with Joey Batey even singing a tune. When the lines are finished, the group applauds themselves knowing that all the hard work lies ahead.