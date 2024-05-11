The Big Picture The announcement of The Witcher ending after Season 5 allows the series to focus on wrapping up important plots.

Advanced warning for the conclusion will help craft a satisfying end to the expansive story, setting up more action.

While Season 5 concludes The Witcher's original story, spin-offs like The Witcher: Blood Origin can expand the universe.

Netflix's The Witcher has had a lot of ups and downs, but the recent announcement that the series will end after its fifth season is good news. With the series having yet to release Season 4, this is not an immediate cancelation, but rather an updated plan, which, admittedly, is a departure from the seven-season plan that was originally discussed. Leaving two seasons to wrap up the many unfinished plots while acknowledging that an end is in sight is the best thing The Witcher can do. Generally, shows are better when working towards a goal, and having a finite number of episodes left will allow the remaining seasons of The Witcher to prioritize its important stories, especially with the news of the update plan predating work on the final season.

The Witcher is an expansive story that always has a lot going on, so an advanced warning for the conclusion should give the series time to craft a satisfying end to all its plots. After moving rapidly through the story, covering decades in the first season and continuing to make strides as the Netflix series nears its natural climax and the war throughout the Continent has begun in earnest. The show doesn't need an endless number of seasons, just enough time to settle the conflict and allow Ciri (Freya Allan) to reach safety with the help of Geralt (Henry Cavill in Seasons 1-3, recast as Liam Hemsworth) and Yennefer (Anya Chalotra). With the main character recast after Season 3, the show faces obstacles, but nearing the end of the series will escalate the plot, providing action for the audience to focus on as they grow accustomed to the new Geralt.

'The Witcher' Season 3 Leaves Paths for Season 4 and 5

Even before the announcement that Season 5 would be the last, the story made it clear that The Witcher Season 3 marks the beginning of the end. With several cliffhangers, Season 3 leaves the story in a tense place. The war that has been building began and the identities of two mysterious enemies were revealed. With the rogue mage Vilgefortz (Mahesh Jadu) now a known threat and Emhyr, leader of Nilfgaard, shown to be Ciri's father Duny (Bart Edwards), the characters can fight their enemies in the open moving forward. Meanwhile, Geralt, still injured, will be searching for her, as always, after finally choosing an active role in the conflict, setting up more for the series.

With three of Andrzej Sapkowski's books still not adapted (however loosely), it's clear that there is a lot left for the remaining two seasons. Yet The Witcher has entered its endgame, making continuing in the long term less feasible. Considering the story left Ciri with the Rats and Geralt on his way to rescue the fake Ciri (Frances Pooley), fans have some idea of the twists coming in Season 4, which will (hopefully) reunite the characters again. But there is much more left. The Wild Hunt still hasn't played the significant role the series has hinted, and the Continent-wide war is still beginning.

How Will 'The Witcher' End?

Though it is quickly approaching, how The Witcher will end is still a mystery. Perhaps some spoilers can be found in the books or games the show is based on, yet the series has had no qualms about making major changes to the story, so no one can be sure until the finale is released. Yet, with the conclusion hanging above our heads, we know that Season 4 will have the important job of bringing the plots together for Season 5 to conclude. Certainly, the series has been building to a particular end as Ciri's character has grown; the abilities she has through her Elder blood are sure to be significant, as they have been crucial to the series.

Ciri has come into her power throughout the first three seasons, though she still must learn to use the abilities that she fears. As the central piece of the story, she will be a key player in the conclusion. Season 4 will pick up with her pretending to be a normal teen and joining the Rats, leaving Season 5 to force her into the war and her destiny. Ciri has long been presented as the rightful queen, and her ascending the throne once restoring peace to the Continent is the perfect finale. With Ciri in power and her ever-growing ability to defend herself, Geralt's role as her protector becomes less necessary, giving his character arc a natural ending as well. Though there is more for the series to wrap up, these two most important characters need a satisfying conclusion most.

’The Witcher’s Season 5 Conclusion Does Not Have To Be the End

Though The Witcher's finale is in sight, that isn't to say it is the end of the stories in this universe. Netflix has created the spin-off series The Witcher: Blood Origin and two animated films, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf and the upcoming The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, proving they can continue the world without Geralt as the star. There are always more opportunities available in such an expansive world, meaning that Netflix could shift focus with a spin-off. By nature of the name, The Witcher focuses on Geralt. However, Ciri has been a breakout character and has much more story ahead of her, justifying a new series on her life even after the war for the Continent is resolved.

Ciri has proven her mettle as a leading lady, opening a possibility for the show to continue through a Ciri-centric series if Netflix is so inclined. There is more than enough material as the series puts Ciri in the middle of the conflict between humans and elves that will not disappear quickly, even if peace is restored. The Witcher could find a way to continue, but, it is better for the series to conclude its original story and let the world live on in a new format than trying to drag out Geralt and Ciri's story indefinitely when there is a clear conclusion fast approaching. Ending with Season 5 is the best thing The Witcher can do, and the end of the story can invigorate the two upcoming seasons, giving fans the epic fantasy show they want.

