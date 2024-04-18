The Big Picture Netflix confirms The Witcher will end with Season 5, ending a thrilling journey through The Continent.

Liam Hemsworth replaces Henry Cavill as Geralt for the final two seasons.

Netflix aims to end the series on a high note with Season 5.

Netflix has officially confirmed that the magical and monstrous journey of The Witcher will come to an end with its fifth season. This announcement, sent out via social media alongside new imagery for the fourth season, marks the closing chapter of what has been a thrilling ride through the Continent, blending dark fantasy, intricate political machinations, and plenty of sword-swinging action. But as fans prepare to say goodbye, the series still has a lot of controversies and anticipation swirling around it, especially concerning its headline-grabbing casting changes.

For those who've been living under a rock (or perhaps under a curse in some eerie, monster-infested forest), The Witcher is based on the book series by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. The show follows Geralt of Rivia, a brooding, monster-hunting badass with supernatural powers. He navigates a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. Alongside Geralt, key characters like the powerful sorceress Yennefer and the young princess Ciri create a dynamic and often volatile mix of personalities and powers, each dealing with their own complex webs of intrigue and danger. The series blends epic quests with personal drama and has been noted for its unique storytelling, which often presents a non-linear narrative that keeps viewers on their toes. Throw in some visually stunning fight scenes and magic battles, and it's easy to see why it's a hit.

Liam Hemsworth Steps Into Henry Cavill's Shoes as Geralt of Rivia

Close

One of the most jolting shake-ups in the series' run was the transition from Henry Cavill, who originally brought Geralt of Rivia to life, to Liam Hemsworth, who will take over the mantle in the upcoming seasons. Cavill, who has been widely praised for his portrayal of the Witcher, decided to hang up his swords and potions due to creative differences and other commitments, including his return as Superman — a return which, ultimately, never ended up actually happening. The casting change had sparked a firestorm among fans, with many voicing their disappointment and skepticism over whether Hemsworth could fill those formidable boots. The rest of the cast includes the likes of Laurence Fishburne, Anya Chalotra, Freya Allan, and Joey Batey.

Despite the controversy, Netflix's decision to conclude the series with Season 5 ensures that the storyline remains tight, and the series concludes on a high note. It appears the platform is keen on avoiding the dreaded drag-on effect that can tarnish a show’s legacy.

The first three seasons of The Witcher can currently be streamed on Netflix. Stay tuned to Collider for more information. See the official announcement below.

The Witcher Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. Release Date December 20, 2019 Creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich Cast Henry Cavill , Freya Allan , Anya Chalotra , Mimi Ndiweni , Eamon Farren Main Genre Drama Seasons 4

Watch on Netflix