The Witcher fans, heads up, while we wait for Season 4 of the series that debuts Liam Hemsworth as the new Geralt, the wheels on fifth and final season are swiftly rolling. Fans were very shocked when the news of Henry Cavill leaving the character behind broke as he was always synonymous with the character, for fans of the franchise. Nonetheless, Hemsworth does look the part as seen in previous set images and the audience is curious to see his turn as the fan favorite character.

As per a new report by Redanian Intelligence, the filming of the fifth and final season of the series has begun in an unexpected location, Cape Town, South Africa. It’s to be noted that filming usually begins in England, but the show’s creators are using a town and sets that were built for a spin-off called The Rats: A Witcher’s Tale, which has no official announcement. Per the report, part of the show will be shot in Cape Town before returning to London. Furthermore, Hemsworth arrived in England last week and will meet the others this week.

What Do We Know About ‘The Witcher’ Season 4?