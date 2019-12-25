‘The Witcher’ Showrunner on “Bathtub Geralt” and the Show’s Surprising ‘Dunkirk’ Inspiration

0

*Spoilers for season 1 of The Witcher*

If you’ve made it at least two episodes into Netflix’s The Witcher, my condolences for having the show’s absurdly catchy “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” permanently embedded in your brain. Seeing as how that song was firmly planted in my head when I sat down with showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, we obviously discussed the show’s surprisingly fantastic original music. But we also had a wide-ranging chat about The Witcher as a whole, including the decision to split season 1 into three timelines (and how Christopher Nolan factored into that choice), practical monster effects, world-building, and the utmost importance of getting Henry Cavill into a bathtub.

Check out what Schmidt Hissrich had to say in the player above, and below is exactly what we talked about. The Witcher is currently streaming on Netflix. For more on the show, check out our chat with series star Henry Cavill about whether Geralt of Rivia could take down a certain Kryptonian named Kal-El.

When she decided the first season would be told across three different timelines, and how that choice was influenced by Christopher Nolan .

. The importance of getting “Bathtub Geralt” into the Netflix show.

Why practical monster effects were a key part of designing the show.

How The Witcher‘s shockingly catchy original music was written and inserted into the show’s storyline.

Here is the official synopsis for The Witcher: