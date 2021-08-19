She'll develop new projects in addition to her duties on the hit fantasy franchise.

Netflix has just announced a creative partnership with The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. Under the multi-year deal, Schmidt Hissrich will write and produce scripted series and other creative projects for the streaming service.

Schmidt Hissrich will continue in her duties on The Witcher, where she is also an executive producer. She will also serve as executive producer on both the upcoming scripted prequel series The Witcher: Blood Origin and animated film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf. All are based on The Witcher book series by Polish novelist Andrzej Sapkowski.

RELATED: 'The Witcher' Showrunner on "Bathtub Geralt" and the Show's Surprising 'Dunkirk' Inspiration

"Lauren is a formidable talent with a strong creative vision and diverse skill-set that she brings to every project she touches," said Netflix's Head of Global TV, Bela Bajaria. "Lauren's work on The Witcher has firmly established her as both a preeminent creator and showrunner, and we’re excited to continue working with her on future projects."

"I am so thrilled to have found my home at Netflix, and can't wait to continue what’s been an incredibly fulfilling creative partnership," Schmidt Hissrich commented. "While my heart belongs to The Witcher franchise, I equally look forward to digging in on other exciting projects for their global audience in the years to come."

Schmidt Hissrich, who first got her start as a writer on The West Wing, has worked extensively on a range of series. She was both writer and producer on dramas like Private Practice and Parenthood before moving to genre series at Netflix like Daredevil, The Defenders, and The Umbrella Academy, all of which she co-executive produced. With that kind of experience across an array of genres, it's difficult to anticipate what types of projects will emerge from this deal.

The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf will premiere on Netflix on August 23. The second season of The Witcher will be released on December 17, with the first season streaming on Netflix now.

KEEP READING: 'The Witcher' Showrunner on Her Seven-Season Plan and the Netflix Show's Powerful Women

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy’ Game Has Its Own Awesome Mix of 80’s Hits and Original Rock Music Guys, huddle up for some tunes!

Read Next