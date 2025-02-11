Beyond the excellent novels and video games that made The Witcher a household name, the fantasy IP has become a rather lucrative property for Netflix. Between the Henry Cavill-starring live-action series, a prequel series entitled The Witcher: Blood Origin, and the anime film Nightmare of the Wolf, the Witcher franchise continues to expand in new and ambitious ways, for better or worse. Joining the fray is a second anime film, The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, arriving three years after Nightmare of the Wolf.

Netflix's various Witcher adaptations have been met with mixed reactions from fans. Whereas the first three seasons of The Witcher starring Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia were incredibly well received, the fourth season was met with a lot of contention, largely revolving around the recasting of Cavill with Liam Hemsworth, as well as the show's general decline in quality. Blood Origin was also received very poorly by both critics and fans alike, noting the series' contradictions to established lore as a primary reason for the show's failure to connect with viewers. However, the anime film Nightmare of the Wolf largely garnered a very positive reception, telling a standalone story with marvelous animated visuals, and Sirens of the Deep hopes to repeat that success.

Continue reading to find out everything we know about Netflix's The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep.

Image via Netflix

Yep, it sure does! The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep releases on February 11, 2025. That's right, you can watch the latest story in the Witcher franchise right now, so get on it, Witcher fans!

7 Will 'The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep' Be In Theaters or Streaming?

Image via Netflix

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep is streaming exclusively on Netflix. While Netflix is known for giving some of its films a theatrical release prior to their streaming debut, with the Oscar-nominated musical Emilia Pérez being one of the most recent examples of this practice, Sirens of the Deep will receive no such treatment. This doesn't come as a surprise, however, as The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf also skipped theaters in favor of an exclusive streaming release, as have the majority of Netflix's anime films.

6 What Is 'The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep' Rated?

Image via Netflix

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep has officially received a TV-MA rating (essentially the streaming equivalent of an R-rating). Considering the often violent and adult-oriented nature of The Witcher's storytelling, whether it be the books, games, or series, this isn't exactly a shock. Additionally, Nightmare of the Wolf also received a TV-MA rating. In a series known for copious amounts of blood, nudity, and adult themes, one can expect more of the same with Sirens of the Deep.

5 How Long Is 'The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep'?

Image via Netflix

The official runtime for The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep is 91 minutes or 1hr 31 mins. In comparison, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf's runtime was a tight 83 minutes, or 1hr 23 mins. This makes Sirens of the Deep a mere 8 minutes longer than its predecessor.

4 Is There a Trailer for 'The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep'?

Yes, there is! The official trailer for The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep (which can be viewed above) offers up a peek at all the epic, bloody adventures a Witcher fan could want. Focusing on Witcher series protagonist, Geralt of Rivia, as he is tasked with stopping an impending war between humans and sea people, this trailer showcases some beautiful underwater visuals (anyone else getting serious Aquaman vibes?) and some gorgeously violent fight scenes, leaving fans with a lot to look forward to when they finally watch the film.

3 What Is 'The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep' About?

Image via Netflix

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep sees Geralt of Rivia hired to investigate bizarre attacks on a remote seaside village. As Geralt digs deeper, the Monster Hunter uncovers age-old secrets that could potentially lead to another all-out war between humans and sea people.

A more thorough synopsis for The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep reads as follows:

"Hired to probe seaside village attacks, mutant monster hunter Geralt unravels an age-old conflict between humans and sea people that threatens war between kingdoms. Aided by allies, he must solve the mystery before hostilities escalate."

2 Who Stars In 'The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep'?

Image via Netflix

Doug Cockle Geralt of Rivia Anya Chalotra Yennefer Joey Batey Jaskier Christina Wren Essi Daven Mallory Jansen Melusina Emily Carey Sh'eenaz Brittany Ishibashi Various

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep features yet another actor portraying Geralt of Rivia, that being voice actor Doug Cockle, who also voiced Geralt in 2015 Game of the Year winner, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, as well as its two predecessors. While Cockle has played roles in live-action projects such as the Steven Spielberg-produced WWII series, Band of Brothers, he is largely known for his voice roles, particularly his roles in popular video games, most notably Baldur's Gate 3 and Alan Wake II. Cockle has had plenty of experience voicing this character, so fans can rest easy knowing that Geralt will be handled with proper care this time around.

The film's supporting cast will feature two live-action Witcher series stars, those being Anya Chalotra as Yennefer and Joey Batey as Jaskier. Filling out the supporting cast will be Will Trent star Christina Wren as Essi Daven, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Mallory Jansen as Melusina, and Runaways star Brittany Ishibashi.

1 Who Is Making 'The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep'?

Image via Netflix

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep is directed by Kang Hei Chul in his feature film debut, having only directed a few episodes of the Netflix anime series Lookism previously. However, Hei Chul did have a hand in the animation department on The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, as well as DC's Teen Titans Go! To The Movies. Needless to say, it'll be exciting for fans to see what Hei Chul does with his feature debut.

The film was written by Mike Ostrowski of The Blacklist fame, as well as Rae Benjamin, who is most known for her work on the acclaimed comedy series, Our Flag Means Death. Benjamin has also had experience on The Witcher, previously, having written multiple episodes of season 3, before Henry Cavill's exit.