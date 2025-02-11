Between the various bestselling books by author Andrzej Sapkowski, the popular series of games, and the ever-popular Netflix series and spin-offs, The Witcher franchise remains remarkably popular. The flagship Netflix series, largely considered a successful adaptation of the property, has thus far been supplemented by prequels of mixed quality. The animated The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf received high praise, while the live-action The Witcher: Blood Origin had somewhat of a more critical welcome. The live-action Netflix series hasn't been without its own challenges, originally starring Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia before he departed and was replaced by Liam Hemsworth. However, the franchise's latest story, The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, an animated feature set within the timeline and continuity of the live-action series, successfully captures all the monster-hunting action, mythology, and interesting character dynamics fans have come to expect. Doug Cockle also delivers an excellent performance in his return as Geralt, making for another noteworthy Witcher adventure.

What Is 'The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep' About?

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep sees Geralt (Cockle) hired to investigate a series of attacks on a seaside village that, by all appearances, seem to be the efforts of aggrieved Merpeople. The situation ends up more complicated than it looks (doesn't it always?), and Geralt, Jaskier (Joey Batey), and new friends, including bard Essi Daven (Christina Wren), have to get to the bottom of the situation before it escalates into a deadly war between the surface kingdom and the aquatic peoples down below. Based on the short story "A Little Sacrifice," Sirens of the Deep is set between Episodes 5 and 6 of the Netflix series' first season.

For fans of The Witcher and its various adaptations, Henry Cavill adeptly embodied the superficially emotionless yet ultimately noble monster hunter, so it's unfortunate that circumstances aligned for him to need replacement twice. While we haven't seen Hemsworth's turn as the character in the live-action series (Season 4 reportedly premieres sometime this year), Cavill's exit led to the question of who could fill his shoes in this animated adaptation. Sometimes the simplest choice is the best one: Doug Cockle, famed for voicing Geralt throughout the award-winning series of Witcher games. Cockle terrifically returns to the White Wolf here, building a gruff but complex professional toughness for our favorite Kaer Morhen resident. Batey also once again offers a strong performance as Jaskier, the bard with just enough charm and boldness to get into trouble, while Wren adds much to the animated outing as the endearing and resolute Essi.

There's Never a Dull Moment in 'The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep'