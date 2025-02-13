The Witcher has been one of the biggest properties for Netflix since the first season of the Henry Cavill-led series premiered in 2019, and there have since been several spin-offs in the meantime, including Nightmare of the Wolf, Blood Origin, and most recently, Sirens of the Deep. Netflix quietly added The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep to the platform on Tuesday, and it has just barely managed to crack the top 10, currently sitting at #8 on the streamer’s top movie chart at the time of writing. The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep has also been divisive among critics and audiences thus far, with the former giving the film a 60% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but the latter only approving of the spin-off at a 40% clip.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep sees franchise veterans Joey Batey and Anya Chalotra reprise their respective roles as Jaskier and Yennefer, with new stars such as Christina Wren (Will Trent) and Emily Carey (House of the Dragon) also joining the ensemble as Essi Daveen and Sh’eenaz, respectively. As for Geralt, neither former actor Henry Cavill nor future star Liam Hemsworth voices the famous witcher in the new animated film, and he is instead brought to life by Doug Cockle, who previously played the character in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the game that lifted the franchise to new heights. Mike Ostrowski and Rae Benjamin, who have both written episodes of the live-action Witcher series, teamed up to write the script for The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, and Kang Hei Chul directed the film.

When Is ‘The Witcher’ Season 4 Coming to Netflix?

Netflix has yet to officially announce when The Witcher will return to Netflix with Season 4, but it has been confirmed to release in 2025. This might be a broad window, but previous release trends make it a bit difficult to predict when the show might debut. The first two seasons of The Witcher hit the platform in December, while the third season was a mid-summer debut, so only time will tell if Netflix decided to follow in the footsteps of a previous season or carve a new path with The Witcher Season 4. The Witcher has also already been renewed for Season 5, which will also serve as the final season of the series.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep is now streaming. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates on all things related to The Witcher and watch all Witcher projects on Netflix.