Netflix fans know that the streamer brings its best teases and surprises during an event like Geeked Week, and fans of The Witcher confirmed this today. During the event, it was finally revealed when we can expect to see the upcoming animated series The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, and the information was unveiled by Geralt himself — Doug Cockle told the audience that the series debuts on February 11, 2025.

Aside from the date reveal, Cockle — who is best known for voicing Geralt in the Witcher video game series — unveiled a sneak peek at the series that showcases Geralt's behavior and how he deals with the people who accompany him until someone calls him out on it. The scene shows the hero having a conversation with Jaskier (voiced by Joey Batey) by the fire after they set up camp. If there's one thing that the sneak peek teaches us, it's that Jaskier's ability to get under Geralt's skin remains as sharp as ever.

In the sneak peek, Jaskier manages to bait Geralt into talking about Essi Daven (Christina Wren), a woman he suspected that Geralt was attracted to. However, Geralt quickly gets into defensive mode when he realizes what Jaskier is trying to do. The sneak peek ends with Jaskier throwing a curve ball at Geralt which certainly leaves him pondering his relationships.

What Is 'The Witcher: Sirens Of The Deep' About?

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep will follow Geralt of Rivia as he is hired to investigate bizarre attacks that are taking place in a seaside village. The monster hunter will then uncover a centuries-old rivalry between humans and merpeople, and after kicking the hornet's nest, he'll have to find a solution to the chaos before the two sides of the conflict decide to go to war once again. The series is written by Mike Ostrowski (The Blacklist) and Rae Benjamin (Our Flag Means Death), and directed by Kang Hei Chul, who previously worked in The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

The animation style from The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep will also stand out. It was handled by Studio MIR, a South Korean animation studio that has already wowed viewers by bringing to life distinct-looking animated series such as The Legend of Korra, X-Men '97, and the upcoming Devil May Cry series. The studio was also responsible for handling The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

Netflix premieres The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep on February 11, 2025. You can check out the sneak peek above. Netflix's live-action The Witcher series is available to stream right now.

