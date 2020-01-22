Netflix is Finally Releasing ‘The Witcher’ Soundtrack Because It Slaps Harder Than Any Monster

When Netflix released its fantasy series The Witcher this past December, there were two things that literally none of us expected (“us” being the totality of humans on Planet Earth). One, that the show would turn out to be pretty dang good. The other, and arguably least anticipated plot twist, was that the show’s soundtrack would feature one of the biggest bangers of 2019. If you watched the show, you’ve 100% been singing “Toss a Coin to Your Witcher” to yourself on an infinite playlist for the past several weeks. And now, praise Melitele, Netflix is finally releasing the official soundtrack this Friday.

When a humble bard

Wrote a catchy song

You tweeted and asked us

What’s taking so long? The Witcher Soundtrack Vol. 1 debuts everywhere 24 January. "Toss A Coin" single out now: https://t.co/Id6mEUhRf0 pic.twitter.com/PNMxBeFlkS — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) January 22, 2020

Thankfully, you don’t have to wait another 48 hours to immediately start jamming out to “Toss a Coin”, because it’s available now on Spotify and iTunes, where you can pre-purchase the full album for $9.99. Ten dollars translates into a whole lotta coins to toss, and every single one of them deserves to be bounced off the Witcher’s booty and into his money bag. (The money bag is canon, as he uses it to bludgeon a guard in episode 5.) The full track list consists of a whopping 55 songs, which should keep your Bluetooth speakers plenty busy as you kick back in your leather pants with a goblet of wine for a high-fantasy evening of thinking about werewolves.

Beyond the unfairly catchy “Toss a Coin”, the score itself, by composers Giona Ostinelli and Sonya Belousova, is actually quite good. Even better, according to Netflix’s tweet, this is merely Volume 1 of The Witcher soundtrack, which could mean we’ll be seeing more music from the series in the near future. For more on The Witcher, read our review and see who star Henry Cavill thinks would win in a fight between Geralt and Superman.