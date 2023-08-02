The Big Picture Fans of The Witcher remain divided over the show's loyalty to the source material, with changes made for easier audience understanding.

The show's producer defends the decisions, stating that when making a series for a wide international audience, simplifications are necessary.

Speculation surrounds Henry Cavill's departure from the series, with rumors suggesting he was frustrated by the changes made.

The Witcher recently wrapped up its third season on Netflix, with volume 2 having dropped on the streamer last week. However, it isn't the triumph that was likely hoped for, as fans remain divided, particularly regarding the show's loyalty to its source material. While the series is broadly based upon the fantasy novels written by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski, several elements are changed for the on-screen adaptation. One of the show's producers, Tomasz Bagiński is defending the decision to do so, calling it "painful" but ultimately "necessary," and seemingly blaming their audience's inability to grasp the more nuanced aspects of the books.

In an interview with Wyborcza (via Redanian Intelligence), the producer opened up about why certain creative decisions were made in translating the novels to the small screen, revealing that changes were made in order to make the story easier to understand for a wider audience. Bagiński said "I had the same perceptual block when I presented Hardkor 44 [a never-made variation on the Warsaw Uprising] abroad years ago and tried to explain: there was an uprising against Germany, but the Russians were across the river, and on the German side there were also soldiers from Hungary or Ukraine." He explained "For Americans, it was completely incomprehensible, too complicated, because they grew up in a different historical context, where everything was arranged: America is always good, the rest are the bad guys. And there are no complications."

On adapting content for an international audience, Bagiński said "When a series is made for a huge mass of viewers, with different experiences, from different parts of the world, and a large part of them are Americans, these simplifications not only make sense, they are necessary. It’s painful for us, and for me too, but the higher level of nuance and complexity will have a smaller range, it won’t reach people. Sometimes it may go too far, but we have to make these decisions and accept them." The producer had previously criticized audiences, speaking to YouTube channel Imponderabilia back in 2021, saying "When it comes to shows, the younger the public is, the logic of the plot is less significant. Just emotions. Just pure emotions. A bare emotional mix. Those people grew up on TikTok and YouTube, they jump from video to video." He concluded "Dear children, what you do to yourself makes you less resilient for longer content, for long and complicated chains of cause and effect."

Image by Federico Napoli

Speculation of Cavill's Exit

Supposedly, viewers are not alone in their dismay regarding the show's deviation from its source material, as speculation surrounding Henry Cavill's decision to depart the series runs rampant across the internet. Rumors suggest that the actor became frustrated by the changes made, with him wanting to produce a faithful adaptation - though he has yet to comment at all on his exit.

All three seasons of The Witcher are available to stream on Netflix now.