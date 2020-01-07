‘The Witcher’ Timelines Explained: What Happens When?

Netflix’s The Witcher is the newest big-budget fantasy show to follow in the footsteps of Game of Thrones. Based on the book series of the same name by Andrzej Sapkowski, the show is full of exciting action and one of the best bard songs ever written. But the series is also a dense and complex endeavor for those not already familiar with the lore behind the source material. It doesn’t help that The Witcher pulls a Dunkirk and is divided into different timelines that don’t fully converge until the end of the season.

In case the Witcher timelines have you confused, the main thing to remember is that we’re following three characters: Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill), Yennefer of Vengerberg (Anya Chalotra), and Princess Cirilla or Ciri (Freya Allan), and the actions of each character are happening at different times—not all at once. We do know that, according to showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich, Geralt’s story spans about 20 years, Yennefer’s story spans about 70 years, and Ciri’s story spans about two weeks.

But for a fuller picture of what’s happening when, let’s take a rough chronological look at the events of The Witcher and its confusing timelines.

Be aware that spoilers for The Witcher Season 1 follow below.