Although no adaptation of a book can be entirely faithful (and in most cases, a visual medium requires changes), Netflix’s The Witcher has arguably spent more time inventing new material than faithfully translating Andrzej Sapkowski’s eight-book series. The success of these alterations is debatable on a case-by-case basis: Yennefer's (Anya Chalotra) expanded backstory, for example, provides rich insight into the beloved sorceress's motives, whereas fans were quite unhappy with Eskel's (Basil Eidenbenz) fate in Season 2. In contrast, showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich described the upcoming third season as a "one-to-one" adaptation of the second novel in the series, Time of Contempt: "There's so much to do that we were able to stick really, really closely with the books."

Hissrich's words are encouraging as well as a smart creative move. A more authentic interpretation has the potential to placate the concerned and frustrated members of The Witcher fanbase, especially given Henry Cavill's surprise departure. All certainly isn't doomed with Liam Hemsworth as the Continent's new grizzled, grumpy leading man, but continuing to follow the source material more closely is the perfect opportunity to inject what the show needs most: to get as weird, wild, and wacky as the books.

'The Witcher' Incorporates Arthurian Legend in Later Books

Image via Netflix

The Witcher has been an intricately woven mish-mash of folklore and high fantasy from the jump, whether one's introduction to the world was through Sapkowski's debut novel Blood of Elves or the CD Projekt Red video games. In the final two books, The Tower of the Swallow and The Lady of the Lake, Sapkowski heavily incorporates elements of Slavic mythology and Arthurian legend into the main narrative. The quixotic latter is a surprise, to be sure, especially after Sapkowski established a more grounded and gritty tone than typically associated with the glamorous King Arthur. Lesser, but still hilariously odd, highlights include Yennefer trapped inside a jade statuette and the introduction of fan-favorite Regis, a chatty vampire by happenstance and barber-surgeon by trade whose conversation frequently earns Geralt's nonverbal grunts.

Does this make sense? Not always. But the unabashed weirdness Sapkowski brought to his work, whether a bit silly or as profound as he intended, is essential to The Witcher's wide appeal. Netflix shouldn't shy away from this atmosphere by further plot deviations that lack as much unique character. Few fans wouldn't delight at seeing Avalon, Camelot, and the Tower of Swallow depicted properly onscreen, especially for all those locations mean to the characters' respective journeys. Including the mythological twists and turns might also benefit audience numbers, keeping the series relevant to viewers who haven't read the books.

RELATED: ‘The Witcher’ Season 3 May Be Split in 2 Parts

What Happens to Ciri in 'The Witcher'? It's Complicated

Image via Netflix

Sapkowski began teasing the unexpected in Time of Contempt. Ciri (Freya Allen) witnesses a prophetic vision of herself as an omnipotent sorceress who brings about the apocalypse, and she renounces magic to avoid fulfilling this supposed destiny. Yet during her time on the run with a bandit group, Ciri discovers a dark, intense love for killing (book four, Baptism of Fire). Despite the morals taught during her witcher training at Kaer Morhen, the young girl cuts down many of her foes, some even in a gladiatorial arena, and strikes fear in the hearts of villagers; they call her death incarnate (The Tower of the Swallow). Regardless, Ciri sets out to reclaim her Cintran birthright from the Nilfgaardian Emperor Emhyr var Emreis (Bart Edwards), who announced his engagement to a girl masquerading as the newly rescued Princess Cirilla.

Meanwhile, the long-feared war between Nilfgaard and the Northern Kingdoms rages. Geralt unintentionally assembles a group of misfits while searching for Ciri. The gathering includes the aforementioned Regis, an extremely powerful high vampire who refuses to drink blood and boasts extensive medical knowledge. Yennefer, meanwhile, escapes the newly formed Lodge of Sorceresses after spending almost fifty days trapped in a jade statue. She endures her own vision of a cataclysmic end of the world, called Ragn Nar Roog (the Norse mythological event Ragnarok), and fervently searches for her adoptive daughter.

Image via Netflix

Ciri manages her own escape from her captors by literally ice skating across a small frozen lake. Freshly blooded sword in hand, she glides into the mythical Tower of the Swallow, which houses portals to different dimensions and timelines. During the concluding novel The Lady of the Lake, the first alternate universe Ciri happens upon is overseen by elves and beset by frequent unicorn attacks. It's from the elf Avallac'h (Samuel Blenkin) that Ciri finally learns the reason why so many seek her: she was genetically engineered to birth a child whose destiny is to prevent the apocalypse. This son would also conveniently be the most powerful mage in existence.

As such, the once-charming elves prevent Ciri from leaving unless she has a child with their king, Auberon. Ciri agrees, weary from years of enduring fear, cruelty, and degradation from all sides. She just wants to go home. Thankfully, King Auberon decides not to sleep with the teenage girl and Ciri subsequently learns from the unicorn Ihuarraquax (whom she once saved from death) that this realm originally belonged to humans. Avallac'h and Eredin, the commander of the Wild Hunt, massacred everyone and intend to use Ciri's latent Elder Blood powers to do the same across space and time. The Wild Hunt is an ancient European myth where ghoulish specters abduct people or kill them outright, and this would be an endless chase of death and destruction.

'The Witcher' Book Ending is Bittersweet

Image via Netflix

Ciri once again escapes and travels Multiverse of Madness-style trying to return to her parents. The narrative makes its first unexpected detour into Arthurian legend when she encounters Nimue, the titular Lady of the Lake. Eventually, she reunites with Yennefer and Geralt, and after more battles and the brutal annihilation of Geralt's entire group (including Regis), the found family confronts Emperor Emhyr. He reveals his true identity as Ciri's father, something the Netflix series revealed in season two. Like too many others, he intends to impregnate his own daughter in order to prevent the apocalypse. It's only Ciri's devastation that stays his hand from killing Geralt and Yennefer; the girl weeps so profoundly that Emhyr allows all three to leave unharmed.

Yet some tragedies are unavoidable in The Witcher's world. The town of Rivia erupts into a riot that leaves Geralt fatally wounded; Yennefer passes out from expending too much healing magic. Ciri, at a desperate loss, is aided by the sudden re-appearance of Ihuarraquax, who funnels his powers through Ciri to heal the couple. All three take a boat into the unknown fog and future.

The Lady of the Lake's framing device has Ciri telling this story hundreds of years later to the listening Sir Galahad, a Knight of the Round Table. Although Geralt and Yennefer seem to be alive on the island of Avalon, Ciri cries over the happy ending she "could" give them. Galahad invites her to Camelot and Ciri agrees; the two travel hand-in-hand toward Arthur's kingdom.

Let Stuff Be Weird!

Image via Netflix

The novel is riotous, engaging, heartbreaking, and poignant even through the peculiar twists and turns. Sapkowski ties up the character arcs, conflicts, and endless political scheming into an ending that's satisfying and delicately bittersweet. For a violent and unforgiving series, it's also bursting with heart. Losing almost every secondary character is unsettling, as is Ciri's separation from the only people who loved her as a human being instead of coveting her as a vessel. The lengths all three go to protect one another make them a trio worthy of legend. Fate may have decided their relationship, but their love was true. In fact, Ciri effectively replaces Geralt as the protagonist and defies the destiny that's left her haunted. No longer hunted or abused, she rides off into a world of potential.

Sapkowski combining Arthurian mythology with Slavic folklore may be unexpected, not to mention Ciri's gene manipulation and horrid, incestuous father. But The Witcher loses no punch for its weirdness; in fact, its absurd ingenuity is refreshing. What other fantasy series aims as high while retaining a tender sentiment? Yes, Game of Thrones created an expected tonal style for the genre, but the Netflix version should dare to be different. Hissirch already knows how her version will end; let's follow the novels, embrace the strangeness, and let this stuff get wild.