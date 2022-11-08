Sometimes, a fictional story will continue without one of its actors. Cast members may leave a TV show or movie series before the writers retire the character they play, and that leaves few options besides recasting the role. Fans might not be entirely happy with a new face in an old role, but if it's a great character, it's often better to see them live on with a new actor rather than have the character pass away off-screen or be forgotten about.

It's been seen most recently with Henry Cavill departing Netflix'sThe Witcher series, with the lead role from season 4 onwards being recast with Liam Hemsworth as a replacement. It's far from the only high-profile series to feature a notable recasting, as the below examples from the world of both TV and film demonstrate.

Henry Cavill & Liam Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia

In what might have been the biggest recasting news of 2022 so far, Henry Cavill is stepping away from the role of Geralt in The Witcher TV series. It's rare for the lead actor to be recast in a series mid-way through its run, which might explain why the news has been shocking for fans of the fantasy-drama series based on the book series of the same name.

Cavill may have had too much on his plate and needed to step away from one of his iconic roles as an actor. Time will tell if Liam Hemsworth proves a suitable replacement, as it's hard to know for sure until season 4 comes around. Fans of Henry Cavill who are upset about the news should at least take some comfort in that season 3 has wrapped filming, is scheduled for a 2023 release, and will feature Cavill as Geralt one last time.

Lara Flynn Boyle & Moira Kelly as Donna Hayward

Donna Hayward from Twin Peaks is an interesting example of a recast character. Lara Flynn Boyle portrayed Donna throughout the first two seasons of the iconic TV show, between 1990 and 1991, but when it came to the 1992 prequel (and sort of sequel) Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me, the character was played by Moira Kelly.

Given Donna is the closest friend of Laura Palmer—the character that Fire Walk With Me revolves around—there was little chance Donna could be left out of the film in the same way some other TV characters didn't appear in the movie. It doesn't hurt Twin Peaks as a whole, as Flynn Boyle's performance in the show was solid, and Kelly slips into the role with ease, doing so without either poorly substituting or upstaging Flynn Boyle's take on the character.

Katie Holmes & Maggie Gyllenhaal as Rachel Dawes

Christopher Nolan was always clear about not recasting the role of The Joker after Heath Ledger's tragic passing in 2008. Indeed, when The Dark Knight Rises came out in 2012, not only was there no recasting but The Joker didn't even get mentioned in dialogue or appear in any flashbacks.

However, when it came to the character of Rachel Dawes, she was unceremoniously recast between Batman Begins in 2005 and The Dark Knight in 2008. It's jarring at first—mainly because all the other main cast members kept their roles—but that 2008 classic is so good that you'll likely stop caring or noticing after a while.

Conan Stevens, Ian Whyte & Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson as Ser Gregor Clegane, "The Mountain"

Everyone knows that Game of Thrones liked to cycle through its characters, thanks to the high mortality rate on the continent of Westeros. To a lesser extent, it also liked to cycle through the actors that played some of those characters, with this being most evident in the character of Gregor Clegane/The Mountain.

The actor was recast twice and therefore portrayed by three different actors: Conan Stevens in season 1, Ian Whyte briefly in season 2, and Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson for the remainder of the show, naturally becoming the actor most associated with the role. Other significant characters were also recast throughout the series—though only once, not twice—including Daario Naharis and Tommen Baratheon.

Marjorie Eaton & Ian McDiarmid as Emperor Palpatine

Ian McDiarmid's most iconic role is that of Chancellor/Emperor Palpatine in the Star Wars series. He played the character from 1983 onwards and notably appeared in the original, prequel, and sequel Trilogies.

In most versions of The Empire Strikes Back, McDiarmid also makes a brief appearance. However, this is due to one of George Lucas'well-documented re-release changes. In the original version of the 1980 film, Palpatine was played by Marjorie Eaton (in heavy, uncanny makeup) and voiced by Clive Revill. It's a change that admittedly makes The Empire Strikes Back fit with the other films better, even if it means Lucas had to alter the movie (pray he does not alter it further).

Terrence Howard & Don Cheadle as James Rhodes/War Machine

Even though Don Cheadle didn't play James Rhodes in the character's appearance, he's still managed to become one of the most prolific actors in the MCU. However, Terrence Howard was featured in the character's first outing in the original Iron Man from 2008.

Because Cheadle's made so many appearances as the character—and because Howard never got to pilot the War Machine suit—it's easy to forget Cheadle wasn't there from the start. The recasting may have marked some early, awkward growing pains for the MCU, but it's safe to say it's a change the series was ultimately successful in making.

Hugo Weaving & Jonathan Groff as Agent Smith

The Matrix Resurrections came out almost 20 years after the previous Matrix film, The Matrix Revolutions. While Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss both made welcome returns, playing Neo and Trinity, respectively, other characters ended up being recast for the fourth movie in the series.

Hugo Weaving made an incredible impact as the original trilogy's main villain, Agent Smith, and while Jonathan Groff didn't do a bad job, Weaving's presence in the film was missed. Also unfortunate was how Laurence Fishburne didn't return as Morpheus. Again, no disrespect to his replacement, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, but Fishburne was somewhat missed in that fourth Matrix film.

Jodie Foster & Julianne Moore as Clarice Starling

While Anthony Hopkins' Hannibal Lecter is likely the most memorable character in The Silence of the Lambs and Hannibal for many (his name is in the latter's title, after all), the character of Clarice Starling is arguably just as essential for each. She is the protagonist in both films, and her interactions with Lecter make for each of the film's greatest scenes.

For as phenomenal an actor as Julianne Moore is, her replacing Jodie Foster as Starling just feels a little off. Judged independently, she gives a good performance in 2001's Hannibal, but seeing Hopkins return without Foster is a little disappointing, especially because they were dynamite together in The Silence of the Lambs (and both won Oscars for their performances in that 1991 film).

Cameron Thor & Campbell Scott as Lewis Dodgson

Lewis Dodgson is a fairly minor character in the first Jurassic Park. Cameron Thor appears in one scene as the character, who orchestrates the events that eventually lead to disaster breaking out in the titular park but is perhaps best remembered for being the subject of the line, "Dodgson, we've got Dodgson here," delivered sarcastically by the more memorable character of Dennis Nedry (Wayne Knight).

Inexplicably, the character returns as the primary antagonist in Jurassic World Dominion almost 30 years later, this time played by Campbell Scott. His role is bigger, and he looks completely different. The only way you might know it's the same character is because his infamous shaving can from the first movie also makes an inexplicable return.

Edward Norton & Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Incredible Hulk

While Eric Bana played The Hulk in Hulk, Edward Norton's depiction of the same character in 2008's The Incredible Hulk isn't a true recasting. After all, Ang Lee's film isn't part of the MCU.

The Incredible Hulk is an early MCU film, however, and features actors like Tim Roth and William Hurt, who would feature in subsequent MCU entries. Therefore, Mark Ruffalo taking over Norton's role (from 2012's The Avengers onwards) is a dramatic recasting. However, like James Rhodes going from Terrence Howard to Don Cheadle, Ruffalo has portrayed the character so many times that the character has essentially become his.

