First ‘The Witches’ Trailer Reveals the New Adaptation Starring Anne Hathaway and Octavia Spencer

In addition to the shocking news that The Witches is skipping theaters and going straight to HBO Max this month, the first trailer for the highly anticipated new film has now been released online. Directed and co-written by Robert Zemeckis (Back to the Future), this new adaptation of the Roald Dahl classic takes place in 1960s Alabama and follows a young boy (Jahzir Bruno) and his grandmother as they encounter a coven of witches while on vacation. They must subsequently team up to stop the witches from enacting their evil plan of turning all children into mice, which is complicated by the fact that the young boy himself gets turned into a mouse.

Octavia Spencer plays the grandmother and Anne Hathaway plays the Grand High Witch in this new adaptation, which also stars Stanley Tucci as Mr. Stringer and Chris Rock as the narrator.

Unlike director Nicolas Roeg’s nightmare-inducing 1990 adaptation, this trailer makes clear that Zemeckis’ take on The Witches is very much a family film. It’s rated PG, and there’s a much lighter tone than the extremely dark take on the material that made the first adaptation so striking. Zemeckis is also clearly toying once again with blending human actors and cutting-edge technology, as he’s been doing pretty much his entire career from Back to the Future to Who Framed Roger Rabbit? to his string of motion-capture films like The Polar Express.

Will all of this add up to a good movie? That much is unclear, but there’s certainly a ton of talent in front of and behind the camera – the screenplay is credited to Zemeckis, Kenya Barris (black-ish), and Guillermo del Toro, and Alfonso Cuaron (Roma) is onboard as a producer.

Check out the new Witches movie trailer below followed by some first-look images. The film also stars Kristin Chenoweth and premieres exclusively in the U.S. on the streaming service HBO Max on October 22nd.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Witches: