It's October and that, of course, means it's the spooky season, and time to fill your nights with silliness and scares. Luckily, available to stream for free on Tubi, The Witches of Eastwick is as good a bet as any to get your spooky on. Based on the original novel by the author John Updike, and directed by the legendary George Miller (best known for either Mad Max or Happy Feet, depending on your disposition or age), The Witches of Eastwick transports us to the sleepy town of Eastwick, where three single women—played by the incomparable Cher, Susan Sarandon, and Michelle Pfeiffer—are feeling a little, well, stuck. That is until the mysterious Daryl Van Horne, played with devilish charm by Jack Nicholson, strolls into their lives and changes them forever.

He sets about charming the three women and succeeds in seducing two of the three before they discover that they are witches and that the mansion that they’re living in was where the ancestors of the town burned witches in times past. At first, the women are taken with his rogueish charms and fascinated by Daryl as he brings some excitement into their lives, but later they soon realize the sheer amount of manipulation he's casting upon each of them, so the three women vow to fight him together.

How Was 'The Witches of Eastwick' Received by Critics?

Although it received mixed reviews from critics at the time it was released, The Witches of Eastwick has managed to maintain a cult following over the years, largely thanks to its magnetic cast and over-the-top story line. The film currently has a rating of 67% on Rotten Tomatoes from 93 reviews by movie critics. It's definitely not a perfect film, with the inconsistent tone and the uneven pacing, but it's undeniably watchable seeing Nicholson at his most Nicholson, playing the bad boy from hell, a role he was born to play. The chemistry between the three witches is terrific, and the eerie atmosphere and extremely campy humor should make it the perfect movie to watch on a foggy October evening while you carve your pumpkins.

With Tubi offering the movie for free, there's no excuse for not diving into one of the most iconic movies of the genre at the most spooktacular time of year. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates on all your favorite movies.

The Witches of Eastwick Three single women in a picturesque village have their wishes granted, at a cost, when a mysterious and flamboyant man arrives in their lives. Release Date June 12, 1987 Director George Miller Cast Jack Nicholson , Cher , Susan Sarandon , Michelle Pfeiffer , Veronica Cartwright , Richard Jenkins , Keith Jochim , Carel Struycken Runtime 118 Minutes Writers John Updike , Michael Cristofer Main Genre Comedy Tagline Something wicked this way comes. Expand

Watch on Tubi