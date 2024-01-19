The Big Picture The Wizard of Oz is returning to theaters for its 85th anniversary, with exclusive screenings and an introduction from Leonard Maltin.

The film is a timeless classic with memorable songs, heartwarming performances, and groundbreaking visual effects.

Fans should seize the opportunity to see the movie on the big screen, as it will only be available for a limited time.

Audiences can soon return to their favorite land over the rainbow as the beloved MGM classic The Wizard of Oz is heading back to the big screen in celebration of its 85th anniversary, according to a recent post from the official Fathom Events X account. The film will be screened for only three days, on January 28, 29, and 31, with tickets now available to pre-order.

In addition to the film’s triumphant return to theaters, the upcoming screenings will feature an exclusive introduction from film critic and historian Leonard Maltin. Despite failing to earn back its inflated budget during its initial release, The Wizard of Oz remains a timeless classic from Hollywood’s Golden Age, with praise directed at its memorable songs, heartwarming performances, and groundbreaking use of visual effects and technicolor.

There’s no greater spectacle to experience on the big screen than a classic like The Wizard of Oz, and with the film set to screen for a limited time only, fans won’t want to miss out on seeing the movie in the largest format possible. In addition to the childhood classic, Fathom Events is also set to bring back other Golden Age Hollywood films, such as My Fair Lady in February and Gone With the Wind this April.

Another Classic Oz Story is Heading to the Big Screen This Fall

Image via Warner Bros

With the film being based on a classic series of novels, it should come as no surprise that a plethora of other adaptations have graced the silver screen over time. The most notable ones being The Wiz, Return to Oz, and Oz the Great and Powerful. However, later this year, audiences will return to another iconic story set in the Oz universe with the release of Wicked: Part One later this year. Slated to debut in theaters this Thanksgiving, the film will be an adaptation of the iconic Broadway play of the same name, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande attached to star as Elphaba Thropp and Glinda Upland, respectively.

With the recent success of Wonka and Mean Girls, it looks like musicals are shaping up to be making a small comeback. And with the goodwill of the source material alongside a holiday release date, Wicked: Part One could be one of the surprise hits of the year. Until then, fans can get their fill of wickedly fun magic when The Wizard of Oz returns to the big screen later this month.

The Wizard of Oz returns to theaters starting January 28. Check out the official trailer for the classic film below.

The Wizard of Oz Release Date August 15, 1939 Director Victor Fleming , Mervyn LeRoy , Richard Thorpe , King Vidor Cast Judy Garland , Frank Morgan , Ray Bolger , Bert Lahr , Jack Haley , Billie Burke Runtime 101 Main Genre Adventure Writers Noel Langley , Florence Ryerson , Edgar Allan Woolf , L. Frank Baum , Irving Brecher , William H. Cannon Studio Warner Bros. Tagline Gaiety! Glory! Glamour! Website http://thewizardofoz.warnerbros.com/

