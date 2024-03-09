The Big Picture The film's iconic score, including "Over the Rainbow," made it a classic.

An expensive sequence, "Jitterbug," was cut from the film to ensure timelessness.

"Jitterbug" resurfaced in future adaptations, showcasing the song's enduring legacy.

If there's one film destined to forever stand the test of time, it's the 1939 classic, The Wizard of Oz. Based on L. Frank Baum's beloved novel, the musical extravaganza is the ultimate classic. From its larger-than-life sets, to its iconic characters and, of course, its beautiful story, the film has garnered an adoring fan base and a slew of spin-offs, including Wicked, which has become a long beloved classic itself. Perhaps the film's most memorable element is its iconic score. After all, "Over the Rainbow" is easily the signature song of Dorothy Gale herself, Judy Garland. It seems impossible not to love each and every song in the film. However, there were a few songs that didn't make the final cut, and, in the case of one number, it was the right decision.

The Wizard of Oz Release Date August 15, 1939 Director Victor Fleming , Mervyn LeRoy , Richard Thorpe , King Vidor Cast Judy Garland , Frank Morgan , Ray Bolger , Bert Lahr , Jack Haley , Billie Burke Runtime 101 Main Genre Adventure Writers Noel Langley , Florence Ryerson , Edgar Allan Woolf , L. Frank Baum , Irving Brecher , William H. Cannon Studio Warner Bros. Tagline Gaiety! Glory! Glamour! Website http://thewizardofoz.warnerbros.com/

What Was This 'Wizard of Oz' Musical Number About?

It's hard to imagine any song written for The Wizard of Oz not being an earworm (or in this case a small, mosquito-like bug). After all, Harold Arlen, Herbert Stothart, and Yip Harburg wrote one of the finest scores of all time. It's part of the reason the film is considered one of the greatest of "Hollywood's Golden Year," and has helped the film remain timeless. And timelessness was a goal for its producers, according to an article from Slashfilm. While songs such as "Follow the Yellowbrick Road" and the unparalleled "Over the Rainbow" have a classic feel to them, there was one song that stuck out like a squashed witch's feet from under a farmhouse.

"Jitterbug" was an odd and expensive ditty that the producers decided to leave on the cutting room floor and for good reason. The song was supposed to take place as Dorothy, the Scarecrow, Tin Man, and Cowardly Lion set out to defeat the Wicked Witch of the West at the behest of the Wizard. But the Witch is on to the heroes and sends out the Jitterbug (a bug) to stop them. According to Slashfilm, the bug was going to force the gang to dance... the Jitterbug (a dance). Admittedly, it does make sense of one of the Witch's lines that remains in the film. As she sends out her flying monkeys to capture Dorothy, she tells the winged creatures: "They'll give you no trouble, I promise you that. I've sent a little insect on ahead to take the fight out of them."

'The Wizard of Oz' Doesn't Need "Jitterbug"

The song was filmed in full and for quite a price. Shooting the scene cost $80,000, or nearly $2 million when adjusted for inflation. So, with the Witch's line still in the movie, and a large price tag to produce the number, why was it cut? It all goes back to the producer's goal for timelessness. When compared with the rest of the film, the creative powers behind the camera didn't think it had a place in Oz, and (worse) thought it would hurt the beloved movie's longevity. But, like the picture itself, it has found ways to live on past its initial execution.

Hard as it may be to believe, The Wizard of Oz was not a success during its initial release. It found success in later years thanks to cable and re-releases, in no small way, thanks to the film's everlasting appeal. But while making the film, the producers had an inkling that "Jitterbug" was a little too specific to the time. The song's namesake was a dance craze during the time of the film's making and was to be the choreography which the cast performed. Producers were worried that the sequence wouldn't match the rest of the film's musical moments and that a period dance would risk the sequence aging poorly in re-releases. Thus, despite the money and time spent on the large number, producers decided that "Jitterbug" had to fly out of Oz and the scene was cut. While the song itself, featuring the vocals of Garland and the rest of the cast, exists, only a few, grainy, behind-the-scenes shots of the sequence have survived. Surprisingly though, the song has found life beyond the film.

The Cut 'Wizard of Oz' Song Lives On

The Wizard of Oz as a whole has had an enduring life past the film's release, but its cut song has also lived on. "Jitterbug" first reappeared during subsequent soundtrack releases, featuring the original recordings of Garland and the rest of the cast. It was reintegrated into the story itself when a 1987 stage adaptation opened in London, produced by the Royal Shakespeare Company. This time, the song was sung by the Wicked Witch herself. In 1997, the musical stage adaptation had its most iconic production at Madison Square Garden. The staging was so popular, it reopened at Madison Square Garden the following year with Eartha Kitt as the Wicked Witch and Mickey Rooney as the Wizard. That cast recorded an album, which features Kitt singing the song in one of its most iconic versions.

The song would finally return to the screen, though, in an unexpected way. Following the 2011 animated film, Tom and Jerry and the Wizard of Oz, a second Oz adventure featuring the titular cat and mouse titled, Tom and Jerry: Back to Oz was released straight to video in 2016. "Jitterbug" appeared in the movie as a fully animated sequence, marking the song's film debut 77 years after the original movie cut the number.

"Jitterbug" was certainly a weird song. While it features the iconic vocals of the beloved Wizard of Oz cast, the producers were right: It wasn't timeless enough to be included alongside songs such as "Over the Rainbow." Despite the hefty cost of the number, it was the right decision to cut it from the film. However, it is nice to see it live on in other formats that better embrace the song's nature without contradicting the classic film itself.

