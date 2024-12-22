Friends, we need to talk about The Wizard of Oz, or, as it's known today, the sequel to Wicked. The classic 1939 film is stunning, a musical fantasy that has entertained young and old alike for generations, each falling in love with Dorothy (Judy Garland) and her companions, a trio of misfits, as they make their way to see the wonderful wizard of Oz.

And Toto, Dorothy's beloved dog who, contrary to popular belief, has never blessed the rains in Africa, nor met Rosanna all the way. But beneath the emerald shimmer of Oz, the bricks of vivid yellow, and the horse of a different color is a dark reality, one that makes the film less family-friendly — arguably more Scarface — and it's been there all along.

'The Wizard of Oz' Is a Weird Movie

We start shortly after our protagonists finally get face time with the Wizard of Oz (Frank Morgan), but like, big face time, on account of his big-ass head. He hears their wishes, and he will grant them, on one condition. Dorothy, Toto (Terry), the Tin Man (Jack Haley), the Cowardly Lion (Bert Lahr), and the Scarecrow (Ray Bolger) are tasked with bringing back the Wicked Witch of the West's (Margaret Hamilton) broom before the wonderful wiz will wuz becuz he wuz... anyway, before he grants their wishes.

So our band of travelers makes their way to the castle with trepidation, but they're prepared, darn it. The Tin Man has an ax and a big crescent wrench, which makes sense. The Cowardly Lion has a bug net and bug spray. I'm not sure what good either will do, but it's on brand. Dorothy has her wicker basket. Um, okay. And Toto has a mean case of small-dog syndrome. And what does the Scarecrow have? Take a close look. That's right, it's a gun.

For Some Reason, the Scarecrow Has a Gun in 'The Wizard of Oz'

Close

Why in the hell does the Scarecrow have a gun? Is he planning on going all Menendez on the Witch's ass? A pitchfork, sure. A murder of crows at his beck and call? Why not? Even a pimped-out John Deere with a repurposed 426 Hemi makes more sense. Wouldn't it be more logical for, say, someone with a paralyzing fear, like, I don't know, maybe the Cowardly Lion to be packing heat? Maybe Scarecrow picked it up at the Emerald City during a lost verse in "The Merry Old Land of Oz":

Pop pop here, bang bang there, Two semi-auto M1s . That's how you'll blow that b**ch away In the merry old land of Oz.

All kidding aside, there has to be a reason. He does not carry one in the L. Frank Baum novel, and despite the collective memory of the Scarecrow not having a gun, it is very clearly in the film, a Mandela Effect that's discussed in detail on a site dedicated to debunking such things. The most likely reason is that the gun was a prop that happened to be easily accessible in the studio, and if the Cowardly Lion and the Tin Man had weapons, the Scarecrow should have something. There's also a possibility that, because the entirety of the movie is in Dorothy's dream, it's a detail she herself added. Why that would be, who knows? Those Kansas girls must be a scary bunch!

But if you're thinking that Oz wouldn't be the type of place to even have guns, that's where you're wrong. In fact, there's an in-film reference to firearms that is often overlooked as well. After arriving in Munchkinland and landing on the Wicked Witch of the East, Dorothy is met by Glinda (Billie Burke), the Good Witch of the North, who encourages the Munchkins to come out of hiding, and among the Munchkins who come parading out is a marching army of Munchkins, and they're holding rifles. So, while it's still weird the Scarecrow would have one, it's not like he wouldn't have had the opportunity.

What's interesting, even ironic, is that there is a type of gun that not only would have been more appropriate for the Scarecrow but also much more in line with the family-friendly vibe of the film. Plus, it would have actually been far more effective than the pistol the Scarecrow was carrying: a water gun. And a bad-ass Arnold Schwarzenegger-type one-liner to go with it; maybe "Have some H-2-Oh no," or "Water you melting for?" Don't worry. I'll stick to articles, not movie scripts.

The Wizard of Oz is available to stream in the U.S. on Prime Video

