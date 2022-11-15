The box office is ruled by massive franchises whose influence reaches far beyond film and into television, video games, and books. Marvel has become one of the most recognizable brands in the world as the MCU continues to dominate, even if its entries seem to be getting weaker. It can be hard to keep a franchise constantly firing on all cylinders, and several famous examples have run out of steam.

RELATED: 10 Scrapped Marvel Projects That Never Saw the Light of Day

For every The Lord of the Rings, which handled its original trilogy perfectly, there is The Chronicles of Narnia, a series that never reached its conclusion despite its strong start. These franchises had fantastic beginnings, crafting original movies that were big hits with critics and fans. Eventually, the quality of these series began to decrease for various reasons, from franchise fatigue to stories stretched too far.

'The Wizarding World'

Harry Potter is one of the most beloved properties in the world, both the film and book series being a key part of countless people's childhoods. The film franchise, in particular, was perfectly executed, faithfully adapting the source material with a remarkable cast and crew who delivered every fan's desire.

When it came time to say goodbye to Potter, Warner Bros. did not want to let go of the franchise, so Fantastic Beasts was created. While the first movie is a fun adventure that works as an excellent standalone story, sequels attempt to tie it into the greater Harry Potter canon, frustrating fans who wish to explore more of this amazing fantasy world beyond what we already know.

The Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts franchises are available to stream on HBO Max.

'Terminator'

The first two Terminator movies are some of the greatest action and science-fiction movies of all time, with both being highlights in the legendary careers of James Cameron and Arnold Schwarzenegger. While Arnie would return for most of the sequels, Cameron did not, and his absence is felt.

While most of the Terminator entries beyond the legendary Terminator 2: Judgment Day are still decent enough to watch, they do not hold a candle to their predecessors. Attempts to further the cannon of Sarah Connor and her son John only dilute the storyline that Cameron created and weaken the franchise overall.

The Terminator is available to stream on AMC+ and Showtime.

'Fast & Furious'

The franchise about drinking Coronas with the family, Fast & Furious, began as a street racing take on Point Break. The original movie was a well-executed action flick that struck a chord with car enthusiasts and helped launch the careers of Vin Diesel and Paul Walker.

Somewhere along the way, the series became an over-the-top action movie that would make Michael Bay blush. The peak of the franchise was when Dwayne Johnson joined the familia, with parts five and six being the best in the series. Despite still making a lot of money, Fast & Furious has reached the point of self-parody with its crazy antics (cars in space, anyone?), and the final entry (Part 11!) cannot come soon enough.

Fast & Furious is available to stream on Peacock.

'Pirates of the Caribbean'

The best movie to be based on a ride at Disneyland, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, was a massive commercial and critical success. Johnny Depp's Jack Sparrow immortalized himself in popular culture while new faces Orlando Bloom and Keira Knightley became overnight stars.

Success brings sequels, and two more movies following the core trio were created. While they are both enjoyable, they lack the same charm as the original, and after Bloom and Knightley departed the franchise, things went further downhill. Sparrow is a great character, but when he became the sole focus of the series in the last two movies, his shtick and the franchise became tiring.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl is available to stream on Disney+.

'The Hangover'

A smash hit that seemingly came out of nowhere, The Hangover is one of the best comedies of the 21st century. A throwback to the R-rated comedies that rarely grace the big screen anymore, it made stars of Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms, and Zach Galifianakis as they search for their missing groom.

Two sequels followed that tried to recapture the original's magic, but both came up short. The Hangover Part III, in particular, becomes more of a dark thriller than a comedy (they don't even get hungover)! While the sequels have some amusing moments, they prove the original should have stayed a standalone movie.

The Hangover is available to stream on HBO Max.

'X-Men'

Image Via Fox

Long before the MCU, the X-Men were the dominant superhero team at the box office. Released in 2000, the original X-Men was a big hit and faithfully brought the beloved characters to life while making a superstar out of Hugh Jackman. The sequel, X2, is considered by many to be the best entry in the series.

Beyond the successful Wolverine and Deadpool spin-offs, the core X-Men movies began to show cracks in their Colossus armor. Days of Future Past was great, but the next two sequels, Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix, were forgettable and caused the series to die with a whimper as the super-team eventually became absorbed by Disney and Marvel.

X-Men is available to stream on Disney+ and Hulu.

'Men in Black'

Image via Columbia Pictures

One of the best movies to emerge from the late 1990s, Men in Black paired the odd couple of Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones together to great comedic effect. The combination of a buddy cop movie with a sci-fi adventure was an inspired choice, and it is a beloved film for many 90s kids.

Smith and Jones returned for two more sequels, but neither managed to live up to the original, despite some excellent set-pieces and gags. A reboot starring Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson, Men in Black: International, was released in 2019, but it failed to appease fans of the original and moviegoers in general, seemingly ending the franchise once more.

Men in Black is available to stream on Netflix.

'Shrek'

A defining movie of the 2000s, seeing Shrek for the first time is a core memory for many people. The comedic twist on classic fairytales proved highly successful, and the talented voice cast each brought their memorable characters to life, creating one of the greatest animated movies of all time.

Shrek 2 is a great sequel, living up to the original while fleshing out the world and introducing new fan-favorite characters like Puss in Boots. However, the next two sequels proved to be forgettable, and it became apparent that Shrek had reached the heights of its potential, and further entries would only take away from its magic.

Shrek is available to stream on Peacock.

'Star Wars'

Image via Lucasfilm

For many, Star Wars is the greatest franchise of them all. The seminal space opera that has almost become a genre in itself due to its profound impact across all forms of media, the original trilogy of Luke Skywalker and friends, is regarded as some of the best movies of all time.

The two trilogies on either side of it, however, are less beloved and even actively hated by some community members. Thankfully Star Wars is well-represented on TV, with recent releases The Mandalorian and Andor being hailed as some of the best Star Wars content in years.

Star Wars is available to stream on Disney+.

'Transformers'

The franchise that perfectly encapsulates Michael Bay, Transformers, is crammed full of explosions, dumb dialogue, and massive robots punching each other. The first movie is genuinely great, finding the right balance between action and comedy as it follows several characters caught in the middle of the battle between Autobots and Decepticons.

While each sequel doubled down on the robot action, they lost the charm that made the original endearing despite the chaos on screen. Replacing franchise star Shia LaBeouf with Mark Wahlberg further alienated fans until the prequel Bumblebee showed the series' potential by exploring a new era.

KEEP READING: 7 Prequels That Are Actually Great Movies