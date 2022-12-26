In his initial months as the new CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery (the home of Warner Bros. and its properties, like the Harry Potter movies), David Zaslav has made one thing clear: he wants more projects set within the Wizarding World franchise that Harry Potter, Newt Scamander, and all the other magical characters inhabit. This repeated insistence occurred the same year that Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore fizzled out at the box office with a global haul significantly below its direct predecessors, let alone the worldwide financial accomplishments of the original Harry Potter movies.

The Wizarding World just isn’t as viable as it used to be despite the confidence of Zaslav in all things Harry Potter. This begs the question: can this franchise even come back from its current state?

The Problematic Wizarding World Follow-ups

Right now, at least, every plan for expanding this franchise seems to be wrought with torment. The Wizarding World was originally supposed to be carried on by five of those Fantastic Beasts movies, but it appears that the planned fourth and fifth entries in the saga just aren’t happening. Meanwhile, reports indicate that Warner Bros. was keen on making a film adaptation of the Broadway play Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, a property that would be a perfect fit for the age of the legacy sequel. That too ended up getting scuttled, for now at least. There have also been rampant rumors about a Wizarding World TV show for HBO Max, but nothing concrete has emerged yet from those ambitions.

For now, it looks like the Wizarding World is in a state of hibernation. Part of the issue here seems to be the amount of creative control afforded to J.K. Rowling, who created the whole franchise in the first place and penned the screenplays for all three Fantastic Beasts movies. Rowling has a firm grip on this property, but she’s not the only one attached to the hip of this franchise creatively. Director David Yates has been helming Wizarding World movies non-stop (save for a brief digression into The Legend of Tarzan) since 2007. With Rowling and Yates being the only ones allowed to have any sort of authorship on movies set in this universe, it’s no wonder things have gotten creatively stale. Not even Star Wars could remain with George Lucas forever, and if the Wizarding World is to have any long-term sustainability, there needs to be room for new creative voices.

How to Revive a Blockbuster Film Franchise

Going down this route is how many movie franchises previously thought to be down for the count managed to come roaring back to life. Getting director Rupert Wyatt and a new writing team around for Rise of the Planet of the Apes, for instance, gave that feature a jolt of life and a unique identity compared to its deluge of predecessors. Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan was about as far from the norm for directors of preceding Batman movies as you could get, yet his Dark Knight trilogy will forever loom large over any future film adaptations of this superhero. On and on the examples go, all of them suggesting blueprints for how the Wizarding World can get its creative juices flowing once again.

Plus, getting fresh new creative voices into the Wizarding World franchise could be a great way to solve the lack of diversity that’s plagued this franchise for decades now. Despite being home to all kinds of magical spells and fantastical creatures, the imagination of the Wizarding World isn’t expansive enough to account for non-white protagonists, with characters of color only showing up in disposable roles throughout the Fantastic Beasts movies, for instance. That critical flaw has been way overdue for a change, and it could be an organic part of introducing fresh new eyes into this universe. Who knows what this universe will even look like once a greater array of artists can explore it?

These past examples of franchises regaining quality control, as well as the Warner Bros. Discovery team clearly wanting to bring this franchise back, make it clear that the Wizarding World saga can and probably will come back to life one day. But the larger and more urgent question may be…should it? Does the world really need more adventures set within this fantastical realm?

Should the Wizarding World Even Come Back?

The Wizarding World is one close to many people’s hearts, and for good reason, and there’s nothing wrong with liking any or even all the Wizarding World movies. But at this point, the track record in terms of general reception to new stories set within this universe has been downright dire. It’s one thing for a single entry in a broader franchise to miss the mark or even a handful of stories to come up short. But the rampant difficulties in finding satisfying narratives beyond the adventures experienced by Harry Potter and his chums do suggest that there may not be a cinematic universe here.

Then there’s the elephant in the room regarding J.K. Rowling, who holds an iron grip on the Wizarding World as she simultaneously engages in constant transphobic rhetoric. As she digs her heels into such harmful language that dehumanizes people, it’s worth asking ourselves if we should keep making new productions that she can stand to financially benefit from. Nobody’s saying burn all your Harry Potter books and movies, but it is worth considering who would be prospering by having Warner Bros. Discovery commission a movie focusing on a young and sexy Severus Snape.

There’s a wide world of literature out there, including stories aimed at kids that explicitly empower trans youth rather than enable artists who speak out against that community. If you want to make a great new fantasy film series for the next generation and line up the pockets of Warner Bros. Discovery stockholders, those modern stories are where studios should look. Perhaps it’s time to let the next generation grow up with a unique fantasy world rather than just an attempt to recapture that Harry Potter magic again. As the dreadful Fantastic Beasts movies showed, no amount of callbacks to classic Harry Potter lore or inescapable marketing campaigns can make people care about subpar characters.

Sooner or later, somebody is going to try reviving the Wizarding World franchise again. As long as Warner Bros. can sell magic wands at toy stores or inspire new theme parks at the Universal resorts, then the Wizarding World will keep on chugging and delivering new productions. However, there’s no denying that this saga is currently at a creative crossroads thanks primarily to those Fantastic Beasts movies crashing and burning at the box office. There are ways the Wizarding World could once again surge in popularity on the big screen, but it’s going to take some big creative swings to get there, not to mention strong consideration if this is even a franchise that should get a second lease on life. Much like The Boy Who Lived, the Wizarding World can return from the dead, but like He Who Must Not Be Named, the whole franchise may be better off just fading into the past rather than returning to the modern world.