On the same day that John Wick director Chad Stahelski attached himself to a brand-new action project, one of the original John Wick stars signed on for an intriguing new film. A new report from THR revealed that John Wick actor Adrianne Palicki, who plays Ms. Perkins in the hit action film, will star alongside Cassandra Scerbo, Q'orianka Kilcher, and Angus Macfadyen in The Wolf and the Lamb, a new Western horror thriller set during the expansion in the 1870s. The film is currently shooting in Montana and will be written and directed by Michael Schilf, who will make his feature directorial debut on the project. The Wolf and the Lamb follows a widowed school teacher searching for her son, who was the last child to go missing in a mining camp. However, when she finds him, he isn't as she remembers.

Jaydon Clarke will play Scerbo's son in the film, and he has previously appeared on TV shows such as The Rookie and Mystery League. Scerbo is best known for her role in Grand Hotel, and she most recently appeared in The Fall, which was written and directed by Shaun Hart. Other than starring in John Wick, Palicki is best known for her role as Tyra Collette in Friday Night Lights, and she also starred opposite Dwayne Johnson and Channing Tatum in G.I. Joe: Retaliation. Kilcher broke out from her role as Pocahontas in The New World (2005), the period drama starring Colin Farrell and Christian Bale which is currently streaming on Max, and she's also appeared in other projects such as The Life of Chuck (Tom Hiddleston) and the short Guardians of Life (Joaquin Phoenix).

What Are Other Good Westerns To Stream?

If you're looking for a good Western to hold you over while you wait for The Wolf and the Lamb, look no further than Yellowstone, the series starring Kevin Costner and created by Taylor Sheridan which is currently streaming on Paramount+. Yellowstone also has two prequel shows, 1923 and 1883, with the former starring Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, and the latter toplined by Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, and Sam Elliot. Both shows are also available to stream on Paramount+.

The Wolf and the Lamb is now filming but does not have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and watch Palicki in John Wick, which is returning to theaters soon to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

