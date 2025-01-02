While it’s been months since horror fans got to relish the widely celebrated spooky season with similarly terrifying productions, it appears that the new year is already kicking off on a satisfying note. According to ComicBook, two iconic horror films have found a new streaming home; The Wolf Man, directed by George Waggner and released in 1941, and its 2010 remake, The Wolfman, are now available to watch on Peacock. This comes just two weeks before the debut of the 2025 reboot, Wolf Man, which will hit theaters on January 17, 2025.

Produced and released by Universal Pictures, The Wolf Man is not the first werewolf film from the company but comes six years after the 1935 pic Werewolf of London, which was not much of a success. It stars Lon Chaney Jr. as the titular character alongside Claude Rains, Warren William, Ralph Bellamy, Patric Knowles, Bela Lugosi, Evelyn Ankers, and Maria Ouspenskaya, who were cast in supporting roles. Despite its modest production budget of $180,000, The Wolf Man was greatly praised, and even to this day, it is regarded as one of the best horror pics ever made.

On the other hand, The Wolfman, which was directed by Joe Johnston and theatrically released by Universal Pictures on February 12, 2010, was a commercial failure. It earned $142.6 million against a production budget of $150 million, but Rick Baker and make-up effects supervisor Dave Elsey still went on to earn an Academy Award for make-up effects. Starring in the horror film are Benicio del Toro who also produced, Anthony Hopkins, Emily Blunt, and Hugo Weaving. The screenplay was by Andrew Kevin Walker and David Self.

What Do You Know About ‘Wolf Man?’

With only two weeks left till Wolf Man’s arrival, there are a couple of things to note if you’ve not been following its development. The 2025 revival is directed and co-written by Leigh Whannell, the creator of the beloved Saw franchise and The Invisible Man director. Wolf Man was previously scheduled for release on October 25, 2024, but was delayed. Furthermore, Ryan Gosling, who serves as producer alongside Jason Blum, was initially cast as the lead but has been replaced by Poor Things actor Christopher Abbott, who is joined by Julia Garner. Abbott stars as a family man named Blake, who, after his father’s death/disappearance, visits his remote childhood home in rural Oregon with his family but is attacked by a mysterious creature and begins to transform into the eponymous monster.

The Wolf Man and its 2010 reboot are now streaming on Peacock. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates ahead of Wolf Man’s release on January 17.

