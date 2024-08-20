The Big Picture The Wolf of Snow Hollow is a horror-comedy equipped with dark humor and a poignant character study.

While Joel and Ethan Coen have never made a horror movie, their films tend to have moments of abrupt and brutal violence. Sometimes these scenes are played straight, like in No Country for Old Men, but a lot of them are played for pitch-black humor. If they were to ever dip their toes into the horror genre, it would certainly lean towards horror-comedy, and it’s not hard to imagine it looking something like 2020's The Wolf of Snow Hollow.

Directed by and starring Jim Cummings, this horror-comedy revolves around a small-town deputy sheriff trying to find out who – or what – is killing women at every full moon. But in addition to tracking down the killer (which he's having a hard time doing), Cummings’ character is wrestling with his own inner demons (and he’s not too good at that, either). The Wolf of Snow Hollow is a great blend of true horror, black comedy, and poignant character study.

What Is 'The Wolf of Snow Hollow' About?

In The Wolf of Snow Hollow, Jim Cummings plays Deputy Sheriff John Marshall, son of the current Sheriff Hadley (played by Robert Forster in his final role before his death). In his small Utah town, John and his fellow officer Julia Robson (Riki Lindhome) are investigating a series of violent murders that occur during the full moon. While Julia is dedicated to the job at hand, John is often held back by his own personal issues: anger problems, alcoholism, a strained relationship with his daughter, and trying to convince his ailing dad to step back from some of his duties.

As time goes on, the town points the finger at John for failing to find the killer, despite the fact that, except for Julia, the rest of the police force are the ones fumbling the ball, either through incompetence or lack of interest. But as John sinks deeper into his own personal troubles, his own efforts begin falling short as well. Whoever or whatever is killing women in Snow Hollow may be more than the police department can handle.

'The Wolf of Snow Hollow' Reverses the Dark Humor of 'Fargo'

Weirdly, The Wolf of Snow Hollow has a lot in common with the Coen Brothers classic Fargo. Both take place in winter with plenty of snowy scenery, a determined police officer is investigating a mysterious crime, and there are moments of shocking violence in the middle of its humorous plot. The key difference between the two is the source of the humor in each film.

In Fargo, Frances McDormand plays a homespun, friendly cop with a friendly Midwestern attitude. It’s the criminals she’s chasing that are inept, and their bumbling is what pushes both the humor and the plot forward. The murderer in The Wolf of Snow Hollow, meanwhile, is the exact opposite; he’s horribly efficient at killing and has a surprising method of evading capture.

It’s Jim Cummings' deputy sheriff character who is comically bad at his job – or rather, he's bad at the human interactions necessary for his job. He's actually one of the few people to make headway in the case and refuses to give into werewolf paranoia. But up until the end, he lets his unchecked, often childish emotions get in the way of everything else, with darkly humorous results.

Jim Cummings Isn't As Likable As Frances McDormand – But That's Why It Works

Frances McDormand is utterly charming in Fargo as Marge Gunderson, the police chief hunting down kidnappers despite being extremely pregnant. She doesn’t let anything stop her or take any nonsense, but she still keeps her personable nature. McDormand deservedly won her first Oscar for her performance in the movie. In The Wolf of Snow Hollow, on the other hand, Jim Cummings' John Marshall isn’t exactly a lovable goofball. He admits he has anger issues, and he tends to blame everyone else for his problems. Even when he has a right to be angry or frustrated, his reactions are comedically over-the-top; he gets into a fistfight with another cop over an admittedly stupid mistake, and then fires him. But Cummings, who directs as well as stars, is careful to walk a very fine line between complete farce and earnest examination of the character’s flaws and struggles.

John is blamed for things beyond his control almost as much as he is for his actual problems, and the movie does a great job of showing how the pressure on him is ever-increasing. What starts out as a comedic picture of a harried man trying to do his job quickly becomes much more real as John falls off the wagon and begins drinking again after being two years sober. Similar to Simon Pegg in The World's End, John's exaggerated and often jerkish behavior is where The Wolf of Snow Hollow finds a lot of humor, but the movie also makes it clear that he's struggling in a very real way to which many people can relate.

'The Wolf of Snow Hollow' Consistently Challenges Expectations

After putting up with Snow Hollow’s disdain for months, John finally hits rock bottom after his father's death. Suddenly, a viable suspect is finally found — but only after the suspect is already dead due to an overdose. Not only did the police technically fail to capture the person who did it, John in particular is singled out for not putting the pieces together sooner. With his father now dead, his daughter even more distant, and his alcohol addiction taking control over his life, nothing is working out for John, it seems.

But the offered solution to the case isn’t as perfect as it looks. Both John and Julia realize at separate moments that the real killer is still on the loose – Julia through hard evidence and logic and John through an instinct to know that someone is lying to him. The reveal of the real killer – no spoilers, but it’s somehow even wilder than if there was really a werewolf – is an extremely effective twist, and the climax of the film is both absurd and tense. To top it off, despite being the sheriff's son, it's Julia who takes over for Sheriff Hadley after his death, and deservedly so. Things don't go as John or even the audience expected them, but in the end, it's likely the best way they could have gone.

The Wolf of Snow Hollow doesn't just rely on the horror elements of its story to make it a black comedy. Instead, it really leans into the nastier side of its characters' personalities for its humor. Sometimes it plays these darker moments completely straight, giving it an unexpected bleakness. But in a way, that's what gives the movie its edge; it's a surprisingly raw look at self-destruction that's wrapped in a ridiculous premise and a sharp-witted script.

