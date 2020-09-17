‘The Wolf of Snow Hollow’ Trailer Sees Robert Forster Hunting a Werwolf in His Final Film Role

Orion Classics’ released the first trailer for The Wolf of Snow Hollow, a snowbound werewolf thriller with a tinge of sadness hanging over it as Oscar-nominee Robert Forster‘s final film role. Snow Hollow was written and directed by Jim Cummings, whose genuinely great microbudget dramedy Thunder Road took the Grand Jury Award at the 2018 SXSW Film Festival.

The Wolf of Snow Hollow follows a sheriff burdened with a mounting of personal issues when a series of gruesome murders start popping up in his small town. The lawman must deal with his staunch belief that there is no such thing as werewolves, despite the slayings looking a whole heck of a lot like people being attacked by an above-average-sized wolf-monster. Honestly, just extremely into the dark, blood-in-the-snow vibes this trailer is putting down. The werewolf genre has been straight-up underfed in recent years, and it is time to eat.

Forster stars alongside Cummings, Riki Lindhome (Knives Out), Chloe East (Kevin Probably Saves the World), and Jimmy Tatro (American Vandal).

Check out the trailer below, followed by the film’s official poster. The Wolf of Snow Hollow will be in theaters and on-demand Friday, October 9. To tide you over until then, here’s our list of the 13 best werewolf movies of all time.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Wolf of Snow Hollow: