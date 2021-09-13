Martin Scorsese's 2013 film The Wolf of Wall Street was one of the year's most critically acclaimed films. It was nominated for five Academy Awards® including Best Picture, Best Director for Martin Scorsese, and Best Actor in a Leading Role for Leonardo DiCaprio. Now, just days before its eight-year anniversary, The Wolf of Wall Street will be released in 4K with the transfer being overseen by Scorsese himself.

Paramount Home Entertainment has announced via a press release that The Wolf of Wall Street will arrive in 4K Ultra HD for the first time ever on December 14, 2021. It will also come with a digital copy of the film as well as previously released bonus content, which will be included in full HD. These features include The Wolf Pack, Running Wild, and The Wolf of Wall Street Round Table, all of which are now in High Definition.

Originally released on December 25, 2013, The Wolf of Wall Street is based on the book of the same name and tells a dramatized version of the the real story of Jordan Belfort (DiCaprio), a young stockbroker "hungry for a life of non-stop thrills where corruption is king and more is never enough." The film was written by Terence Winter of The Sopranos fame and was nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay.

The film was both a commercial and critical success, with the previously mentioned five Academy Award nominations as well as earning over $390 million worldwide. The cast of the film also includes Jonah Hill, who was nominated for Best Actor in a Supporting Role, as well as Margot Robbie (The Suicide Squad), Matthew McConaughey (True Detective), Kyle Chandler (Manchester by the Sea), Rob Reiner (The Story of Us), and Jean Dujardin (The Artist).

The Wolf of Wall Street 4K Release will be arriving on December 14, 2021 and will also be available on 4K Ultra HD in a limited-edition SteelBook®. Watch the trailer for The Wolf of Wall Street down below.

Read the film's synopsis below:

Sex. Money. Power. Drugs. Brace yourself for an outrageous true story from legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese. Leonardo DiCaprio stars as a young stockbroker hungry for a life of non-stop thrills, where corruption was king and more was never enough. His rise to power earned him the title The Wolf of Wall Street. Together, Scorsese and DiCaprio deliver a story of American excess.

